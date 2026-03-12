Relief may be coming for motorists shocked by surging gas prices

IEA members agree to release 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to stabilize markets disrupted by the Middle East war.

Conflict has slashed oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to under 10% of normal levels, threatening a major share of global supply.

The coordinated move is the sixth emergency release in the IEA’s history, reflecting what officials call unprecedented market disruption.

Gas prices continue to surge due to the Iran war, but relief may be on the way. The 32 member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) have agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves in a coordinated effort to stabilize global energy markets following supply disruptions.

The decision was reached after an extraordinary meeting of IEA member governments, convened by Executive Director Fatih Birol to assess the impact of the conflict and determine how best to respond to growing supply risks.

“The oil market challenges we are facing are unprecedented in scale,” Birol said in a statement. “I am very glad that IEA member countries have responded with an emergency collective action of unprecedented size. Oil markets are global, so the response to major disruptions needs to be global too.”

The emergency stocks will be released over a timeline determined by each member country’s national circumstances. Some countries are also expected to introduce additional measures to reinforce the effort.

More than 1 billion barrels available

IEA member nations collectively hold more than 1.2 billion barrels in emergency stockpiles, along with an additional 600 million barrels in industry reserves maintained under government mandates. The coordinated release represents the sixth emergency action in the agency’s history, which dates back to its founding in 1974 in response to earlier energy crises. Previous coordinated releases occurred in 1991, 2005, 2011, and twice in 2022.

The war that began at the end of February has severely disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. According to the IEA, exports of crude oil and refined products through the strait have dropped to less than 10% of pre-conflict levels, forcing some regional producers to shut in or sharply reduce output.

The disruption is significant because the Strait of Hormuz carried about 20 million barrels per day of oil and petroleum products in 2025, representing roughly one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade. Alternatives for routing oil around the strait are limited, making the passage vital to global energy supply.

The IEA said its secretariat will provide additional details on how the emergency stock release will be implemented and will continue monitoring global oil and gas markets, offering recommendations to member governments as the situation evolves.