EV satisfaction rising but challenges remains, J.D. Power study finds

After a decline in electric vehicle (EV) owner satisfaction in 2024, a new J.D. Power study shows that sentiment is improving in 2025. The U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, released today, highlights key trends in EV adoption, public charging, and vehicle quality.

Despite a 9.1% market share for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2024—an increase from 8.4% in 2023—EV growth is expected to remain flat in 2025. One major reason is the uncertainty around EV tax incentives and public charging funding, as the current administration considers reducing or eliminating these programs.

Education gaps for first-time buyers

A significant challenge remains in EV education. The study found that while 69% of first-time EV buyers received some form of training, only 12% were informed about total ownership costs. Brent Gruber, J.D. Power’s executive director of EV practice, emphasized that better education from dealers and manufacturers is needed to shorten the learning curve for new EV owners.

Top-ranked EVs

Premium BEVs: The BMW iX ranked highest overall with a score of 790, followed by the BMW i4 (783) and Rivian R1S (770).

Mass Market BEVs: The Hyundai IONIQ 6 ranked highest (751), followed by the Kia EV6 (743) and Chevrolet Equinox EV (737).

The EV market is evolving rapidly, and while challenges remain, growing product options, improved quality, and better charging infrastructure are contributing to a stronger EV ownership experience.

Mass market quality outperforms premium models

The study found that mass market BEVs experience fewer problems than premium EVs, continuing a trend from previous years. Seven of the top 10 BEVs with the fewest reported problems came from the mass market category.

PHEVs emerging as an alternative

For consumers unsure about fully electric vehicles, premium plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) may offer a satisfactory alternative. Satisfaction scores for premium PHEVs reached 741, exceeding those of mass market BEVs (725) and mass market PHEVs (632).

Public Charging Improves

Public charging remains a concern, although the study notes improved satisfaction among mass market BEV owners. The Tesla Supercharger network opening to more brands has contributed to this progress. Satisfaction scores for mass market BEV owners increased by 86 points in the past year, though they still trail behind premium BEV owners, who report higher satisfaction (551) with charging availability.

EV Owners Committed to Staying Electric

The study found that 94% of BEV owners plan to purchase another EV, reinforcing a strong consumer commitment to the technology. Only 12% of EV owners are considering switching back to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

