Ford recalls more than 1 million vehicles for multiple safety issues

Ford is recalling 355,000 trucks in the U.S. because instrument panels may fail to display critical information.

Another recall involves nearly 500,000 SUVs and luxury vehicles tied to a brake fluid leak that could increase stopping distances.

Additional recalls cover more than 300,000 vehicles for faulty tail lights and potential airbag tears.

Trucks recalled for dashboard display failures

Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 355,000 trucks in the United States because of a software problem in the instrument panel cluster, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

The recall covers certain 2025–2026 Ford Super Duty models — including the F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 — along with the 2025 F-150.

The digital display in these vehicles manages critical information such as speed, fuel level and warning indicators. Regulators said the panels may fail to light up when the engine starts, creating a risk of crashes. Dealers will update the software free of charge, and many vehicles will also receive the fix through an over-the-air update.

Brake fluid leaks prompt larger recall

On Thursday, NHTSA announced a separate Ford recall involving nearly 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a brake fluid leak risk.

A ruptured hose could allow fluid to escape, lengthening stopping distances and raising the chances of an accident. The recall affects Ford Edge SUVs from model years 2015–2018 and Lincoln MKX vehicles from 2016–2018. Regulators estimate about 1% of the vehicles may have the defect.

Ford said it has not received any reports of crashes or injuries tied to the issue.

More safety campaigns under way

Ford also reported two additional recalls covering more than 314,000 vehicles. About 213,000 vehicles were recalled over faulty tail lights, and another 100,900 were flagged because of a potential tear in the airbag during deployment.

The company said all safety repairs will be provided at no cost to vehicle owners.