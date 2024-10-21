Scam Alerts

Write a review
October, 2024

These three words in a message tell you it’s a scam

The debt collection scam 2.0 is making the rounds

Insurers warn of contractor fraud after Hurricane Helene

American voters have more political fraud to deal with than ever before, surveys show

DEA warns online pharmacies are selling fake pills with fentanyl, meth

Coinstar may be the new way scammers want to get paid

These five things make consumers vulnerable to identity theft

September, 2024

Feds target companies that use artificial intelligence to swindle consumers

A ‘card declined’ message when shopping online may be a sign of a scam

These are the worst states for spam calls and texts

Parking meter scams rearing their ugly head again

Here are some ways to spot an Amazon imposter scam

Chase Bank calls out social media influencers promoting bank fraud

Bitcoin ATM scams showing massive increases

August, 2024

Scammers now using Spotify as a weapon

Election 2024 may be the worst for deep fakes, scams

Your college says you haven’t paid tuition? No, it’s a scam.

'Lock' the title to your home? Don’t take the bait.

Puppy scams hit a new high in losses and a new low in how they work

P2P cash app come-ons exposed. Do you know them all?

Imposter scammers increasingly include fake invoices in their pitches

If you get a barcode from your utility company, don’t scan it

Do you know about the new back-to-school scams?

How fake websites are scamming millions

Google has uncovered new tricks scammers are using to steal your money

Scammers are impersonating high school sports streaming sites

July, 2024

Fake reviews are off-the-chain, but there are ways to spot them

Scammers are competing for your money at the Paris Olympics

Meta says it has thwarted massive sextortion scams on Instagram

Watch out for the latest fake job scam

Okay, now you have to watch out for CrowdStrike outage scams

Fraud is off the charts, putting more consumers at risk

‘Bank jugging’ is the latest crime that targets consumers

New phishing scheme is built around legitimate-looking chatbots

Beware of scams during Amazon Prime Day

In the wake Beryl, FEMA imposters are working the phones

Watch out for this new Amazon imposter scam

Be careful when buying clean energy tax credits, IRS warns

FTC charges companies for charging consumers for things they didn't agree to buy

June, 2024

Job scams surged in 2023, including on legitimate job sites

If you see an appointment setter gig on social media, run in the other direction

Shopping for Willie Mays memorabilia? Here are some tips.

Old scam, new twist says the FTC

Here's how to stay safe among rising Ozempic-related scams

Here's how to prevent older consumers from losing billions of dollars to scams

Porch pirate steals package before delivery driver can leave

Scammers are targeting EZ Pass users, claiming they owe tolls

Traveling this summer? Here's how to avoid the most dangerous travel scams.

May, 2024

Here are the companies scammers impersonate most

A mystery box from SHEIN? No, it's a scam.

Google and Visa upgrades may protect you from getting scammed

Lose money to a scammer? Another one will promise to get it back.

Drive on a toll road or a bridge? Scammers are looking for you.

Warning: card-skimming scams are now targeting EBT users

April, 2024

Grandparent and family emergency scams on the rise again

Your phone is about to ding like crazy, thanks to a record-breaking political text blitz

Warning: Taylor Swift fans could be scam targets

Verizon is the target of massive phishing attempt

The Sweet 16 techniques scammers use to swindle you out of your money

Solar scams are becoming more common across the country

Scammers are targeting minors for employment and tax fraud

Hey video gamers, are you being played?

Scammers have changed the way they try to pick your pocket

Here are the top tax scams of 2024

March, 2024

New scam: Bitcoin ATMs & government imposters

Here's why you may be at risk from a 'pig-butchering' scam

March Madness brackets are out and so are the scams

Alert: Some Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent customers could be scam targets

Do you know when robocalls/texts are a scam?

Beware of the biggest remote job scams

February, 2024

Spectrum customers now being targeted by the ‘Xfinity scam’

From Russia, with love is probably a scam

A growing gold scam is robbing millions of seniors

January, 2024

Here are five steps to reduce the risk of identity theft

More people losing money on cash apps than ever before

The price of postage goes up this weekend

The top scams for 2024 will be led by AI, experts say

New financial scams pose a growing threat in 2024

Cold weather brings out cold-blooded scammers

December, 2023

A completely full, unclaimed airline bag for $10? No, it's a scam.

Are you ready for a barrage of year-end subscription renewals?

Has your home warranty expired? No, it's a scam.

Think of buying last-minute gift cards? Scam rings are, too.

The top 10 scams of 2023

Scammers are still trying to work their holiday magic so beware

Scams targeting shoppers likely to last through the holidays

November, 2023

Study: 71% report more phone scam messages in 2023

Scammers are all over travel booking sites so be careful

Falling victim to a holiday shopping scam could run you $1,500

Tech support scheme victims could get nearly $1,000

Black Friday shoppers beware: Scammers are targeting you

October, 2023

A new scam marriage unveiled: Cash apps and smart TVs

Four phishing scams you need to avoid

Identity theft: A consumer reporter’s story

Paramount TV subscribers: Watch out for this scam

How to report a scam. It just got easier.

What to do if you’ve been scammed

USPS says don't buy postage stamps through social media ads

Do you get Social Security? Scammers are going for your checks.

September, 2023

Warning: TikTok is becoming scammers' favorite platform

Careful: That email may not be from a real company

Postal mail change of address fraud – has it gotten worse or better?

Multiple scams are targeting PayPal users

That Xfinity scam is still claiming victims

Warning! There’s new tech support scams on the loose

August, 2023

Threat Alert: The summer of scams

Complaining about a company on X could make you a scam target

This letter from a 'lawyer' is just the latest scam

These 12 phone numbers are the most-used by scammers

Threat Alert: Back-to-school scams accelerate

Cash apps can have scam risks, experts warn

July, 2023

A job offer via text message? A scam if there ever was one.

Threat Alert: Survey scams are proliferating

Threat Alert: Watch out for the new Barbie scam

Scammers have invaded Google searches, putting stranded travelers in harm’s way

‘Sign-in detected’ scam targets Venmo users

Threat Alert: Sextortion phishing scams have surged in 2023

'Free Piano?' Be careful or you’ll be the one who gets played

With rising rents, rental scams are increasing as well

Threat Alert: Amazon Prime Day scams are growing by the day

June, 2023

Here’s how Google Voice scam victims can get their phone numbers back

Sweepstakes company agrees to $18.5 million 'dark patterns' settlement

New law in New York will require gift card retailers to warn consumers of potential scams

Why are contractor scams suddenly on the rise?

Renewing your passport? You may fall victim to a new internet scam.

The FTC reveals what the hottest text message scams are right now

The USAA phishing scam is gaining momentum

Is that really law enforcement calling you? A new scam may have you thinking it is.

New twists on summer travel scams start to spread

Synthetic identity theft makes a serious threat even worse

If you’re a Netflix subscriber watch out for this scam

If a scammer says they have a photo of you in a compromising position, it’s a new AI scam

May, 2023

Shopping for Dad? Watch out for the Father’s Day shopping scam

Is that app really free? New ChatGPT scam targets Android and Apple users.

Scammers are going after seniors harder and heavier than ever

Beware of a jury duty scam that's circulating around the country

Be careful about filling out surveys. It’s one of this week’s top scams

April, 2023

Some of April’s most active scams have included taxes and Mother’s Day

A new twist on gift card scams is starting to haunt consumers

The ‘Your computer was locked’ scam is gaining traction

AI used in terrifying fake kidnapping scam

YouTube warns that a very serious phishing scam is on the loose

Are you an Xfinity customer? Then look out for this scam

March, 2023

Let’s cut to the 'Chase' – bank impersonation scammers are on the loose

Privacy experts say AI-driven scams are getting so good you won't know what hit you

Scams are getting more outlandish but they still snag victims

That 'official' letter you got from Social Security? Careful!

Someone on Facebook wants to give you a free phone? No, it's a scam

Is that a real cop on the phone or are you being scammed?

February, 2023

Fool’s gold: the story behind a fake gold market pig-butchering scam

Romantic breakups are leaving too many people vulnerable to creepy behavior, study finds

The Do Me A Favor scam is gaining momentum, AARP warns

Are you ready for the Super Bowl of scams?

This Valentine’s Day, don’t be the victim of a romance scam

January, 2023

Warning: AI is about to make the fake job scam even more dangerous

Pig butchering is among this week’s top five scams

December, 2022

It’s the time of the season for… subscription scams!

No, that’s NOT really the Sheriff’s office calling you – ConsumerAffairs sees new scam emerging

When someone asks you to share a Facebook post, don’t. It’s probably a scam

Google Voice scam enables criminals to spoof your phone number

November, 2022

The Postal Inspector warns Americans that holiday mail can be a holiday for thieves, too

Scammers could be depleting funds from Vanilla Visa gift cards

Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims

Old school check-stealing scam is making a comeback

Victimized by a scam? You’re likely to be targeted again

October, 2022

Here are the top 10 scams of 2022

Scammers are targeting Medicare recipients during ‘open enrollment'

Scammers are trying to convince you Facebook is about to delete your account

Are you ready for the puppy of your dreams to go from woof to poof?

Despite what that email says, you don’t have a package from BHL

Is that survey from a real company or a scammer?

How to avoid disaster relief scams

Senators press banks to reimburse victims of Zelle scams

September, 2022

Scams that promise free solar panels can cost consumers a lot of money

Think you can outsmart the NFL and stream games for free? Boy, do scammers have a deal for you!

'Accidentally' receiving money on Venmo is almost always a scam

Here’s how scammers are victimizing student loan borrowers

August, 2022

Who are you, really? Tech support impersonation scams continue to grow

Find an unordered package on your doorstep? You might be a victim of a 'brushing' scam

Scammers are impersonating software maker McAfee in new imposter scam

QR code scams are growing, experts say

Scammers are victimizing people who sell things online, FTC warns

July, 2022

Apple and Google grilled by legislators over recent cryptocurrency app-driven thefts

Robocalls have been cut in half, but a study shows robotexts have skyrocketed

CFPB may require banks to reimburse victims of the Zelle scam

FBI warns banks and investors about fake cryptocurrency apps

FTC warns of scammers impersonating U.S. immigration officers

Consumers need to beware of the 'Fuel Relief Program' scam

June, 2022

Job listing scams are on the rise this summer, FTC says

FTC warns consumers about threat of Medicare scams

Scammers are preparing to target travelers this summer

May, 2022

Consumers warned about growing number of Costco scams

‘Smishing’ scams plague consumers and companies, and the next variant could be even worse

April, 2022

FBI warns public of new text message scam

Scams surged during the first year of the pandemic

March, 2022

New text message spoofing scam uses the victim's own phone number

Clever new scam targets Instagram users

The ‘Zelle scam’ is spreading quickly across the U.S.

Fake auction scams have returned and are growing in number

January, 2022

FTC warns of new cryptocurrency ATM scam

December, 2021

Identity fraud may be a major 2022 scam trend, consumer group warns

FTC warns consumers about end-of-year student loan scams

Online shopping scams are proliferating, experts warn

September, 2021

Watch out for the Venmo money request scam

June, 2021

Officials warn the jury duty scam appears to be making a comeback

April, 2021

FTC offers tips on avoiding job scams

Struggling students should watch out for the ‘tutor scam’

March, 2021

New scam asks Amazon account holders to confirm a recent purchase

Walmart warns customers about gift bag scam on Facebook

Romance scam losses totaled $304 million in 2020

January, 2021

Anatomy of a scam: How criminals can victimize almost anyone

November, 2020

Scammers are enticing victims with deals on video game consoles

Small business owners report email scam related to Google and Facebook ad accounts

October, 2020

Scammers are cashing in on a polarized election to steal money

BBB warns consumers about scams linked to Breast Cancer Awareness Month

February, 2020

Voice cloning could make the grandparent scam more dangerous

Google Docs users face a new phishing scam

November, 2019

Costco warns consumers about coupon scam circulating on social media

Robocalls continue to inch higher despite the government’s efforts to shut them down

October, 2019

Watch out for this scam claiming your Netflix account is about to be suspended

September, 2019

A new genetic testing scam is hitting Medicare patients

August, 2019

FCC closes telemarketing loophole used by scammers

July, 2019

AT&T to offer automatic robocall blocking feature at no extra charge

April, 2019

New vacation rental scams enter the scene just in time for spring break

Chinese-language phone scams return in full force

March, 2019

New phishing scam uses church pastors’ names as bait

December, 2018

Police warn of new Netflix email phishing scam

States join the war on illegal robocalls

Two new phishing scams have one thing in common

November, 2018

A new gift card email scam just in time for the holidays

The top five robocall scams of 2018

September, 2018

Phishing email claims you're locked out of your Wells Fargo account

By 2019, nearly half of mobile calls may be scams

April, 2018

Consumers got nearly 5 billion robocalls in the first quarter

March, 2018

Millennials may be more likely to fall for scams than seniors

December, 2017

Telephone scams more numerous and dangerous in 2017

September, 2017

Watch out for scammers pretending to be from Equifax

August, 2017

Price-gouging widespread in Hurricane Harvey's wake

Text message scam targets owners of lost pets

June, 2017

Illinois sues phony basketball academy for defrauding families

February, 2017

Fake news talk show used bogus experts to push dietary supplements

Internet fraud again tops the list of scams in 2016

December, 2016

Why you should stay away from a social media scam called the 'Blessing Loom'

November, 2016

Fake apps become more pervasive as the holiday shopping season begins

October, 2016

Consumers far from perfect at detecting phishing emails

Is your small business really pre-approved for a $250,000 loan?

September, 2016

Beware the Hotwire travel scam

January, 2016

TaxAct notifies customers of possible data breach

September, 2015

Microsoft attacks fake tech support scams

Job scam alert: real company name, fake company job offer

“Collect Call From Prison” scams: snagging two categories of victims

August, 2015

Drivers beware: new phishing/notice-to-appear scam targets E-Z Pass customers

July, 2015

The “Car-Wrap” payment scam: an old form of fraud that refuses to die

Do your research before buying a teacup pig or mini potbellied pig

Hotel guests: be on guard for the “front desk scam”

June, 2015

New Facebook scam promises $100 Aldi gift card, but will cost you a lot of money

April, 2015

Like-farming Facebook scams: Look before you “like”

March, 2015

Ukrainian identity thieves snag a victim in their money-laundering scam

February, 2015

Scam alert: the company is real, but the job offer is fake

Beware those scammy friend requests on Facebook

January, 2015

Double scam alert: fake invoices can cheat you — and now real invoices can, too!

Scam alert: this job offer is really an envelope-stuffing scheme

Scam alert: Don't take that “Travel Coordinator” job that requires an upfront payment

Beware of scammy census surveys (but don't ignore the real ones)!

Beware the burglary scams popping up all over the country

Scam alert: New ransomware puts child pornography on victims' smartphones

December, 2014

Malware alert: beware fake shipping notices and order confirmation emails!

Scam alert: Be wary of gift cards sold on a retailer's rack!

Watch out for the “letter from Santa” scam

September, 2014

FTC wins shutdown of online high school diploma mill

August, 2014

Amerisave to pay $19 million for alleged bait-and-switch mortgage scheme

May, 2014

Digital printers let counterfeiters operate with ease

April, 2014

Kidnapping scam exacts a heavy price, both financial and emotional

March, 2014

Miss Annabelle's money pit: Neothink, the League and the Twelve Visions

September, 2013

Beware the tech support scam

December, 2009

Top 10 Scams Of 2009

October, 2009

Computer Experts Deconstruct FDIC Email Scam

March, 2009

FBI Warns of Online Car-Sales Scam

April, 2008

Losses From Cybercrime Nearly $240 Million in 2007

December, 2006

ConsumerAffairs.com's Top 10 Scams of 2006

October, 2006

Medco Settles Fraud, Kickback Charges for $155 Million

June, 2006

BP Charged With Propane Market Manipulation

March, 2006

"Smiling Bob" Not Smiling Anymore

December, 2005

Colorado Claims Genealogy Book Is Bogus

October, 2005

"Freedom Tower" and "American Mint" Coin Scams Halted

March, 2005

72# Scam Spreading

December, 2004

Free Money? Don't Think So

November, 2002

Miss Cleo Settles for $500 Million

