Moving Scams and News

Moving scams are increasingly common. Here’s how to spot one.

If they give you a quote over the phone, that’s a big red flag

School’s out and many families are packing up to move over the next few weeks. But federal regulators are cautioning consumers to be very careful when choosing a moving company to avoid scams and less that reliable operators.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which administers commercial regulations governing the interstate transportation of household goods, says you can avoid disaster if you avoid movers that display these signs:

    The Feds launch a nationwide crackdown on moving scammers

    The agency provides a database that details how good or bad a moving company might be

    Moving somewhere this year? You and 20 million others! And guess who else is coming along for the ride? Moving scammers.

    The possibility of families being scammed is so great that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has launched Operation Protect Your Move, a nationwide crackdown that the agency hopes will put rogue moving companies in their place before the busy summer moving season kicks in. 

    The FMCSA will have its hands full with nearly 7,000 moving companies in the U.S. and trying to reduce the 7,500 scam complaints it got in 2022, but it’s officially loaded for bear.

    The agency is sending out dozens of investigators across the country to revoke the license of every bad actor they find and put them out of business for good. At the top of the scrutiny list are both movers and brokers who hold household possessions hostage to extort exorbitant additional charges from consumers. 

    Other frequent complaints landing on the FMCSA’s desk accuse companies of:

    • Using misleading business practices intended to force consumers to pay higher fees

    • Unreasonably delaying when household goods are delivered, or in some cases…

    • Not delivering someone’s possessions at all. 

    Proactively, FMCSA will work directly with consumers to guide them through the process and, when things go wrong, help get their money and goods back.

    How to keep a moving scam from happening

    According to ConsumerAffairs moving expert Tom Rains, there are 10 red flags that consumers can look for that will identify what moving companies are dead ringers for scammers. His Top 5 will show up like this:

    1. You can’t find company information: If you're on a mover’s website and can’t find a physical address, mover’s registration or proof of insurance, that’s a red flag. 

    2. The company only does phone estimates: If a company refuses to come to your home to make a final estimate, that’s another red flag. 

    3. The mover demands a significant down payment: A small down payment is normal (usually under 20%), but scammers sometimes ask for large down payments, pocket them and disappear. 

    4. The bid is suspicious: If one quote is dramatically lower than the other, that’s a red flag, too. Rains said that consumers should be wary of companies that refuse to put estimates in writing.

    5. The moving company doesn’t mention your rights and responsibilities: By law, licensed movers must provide their customers with a packet entitled “Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move” before interstate moves.

    You can find Rains’ other five red flags, here.

    FMCSA also provides important information on its website at www.ProtectYourMove.gov for consumers planning an interstate move. The two most valuable things ConsumerAffairs found the agency provides the public are 1) a database of registered movers and 2) a downloadable moving checklist that covers every single thing that a mover should do and what a consumer can do if anything goes wrong.

    Scammers can turn moving into a nightmare

    Consumers need to look out for red flags to avoid becoming a scam victim

    Moving can be a highly stressful activity under the best of circumstances. Picking the right moving company can help, but picking the wrong one can turn the experience into a nightmare.

    The month of May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the U.S. for moving -- so much so that the month was designated National Moving Month in 1997. 

    With so many people searching for a company to move them across town or across the country, it’s little wonder that some people end up as victims of moving scams. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports that it is getting about 1,100 complaints a year from consumers who have lost money to these operators.

    Being able to recognize a moving scam before any money changes hands is the best way to avoid becoming a victim. First, take a look at the way a move is supposed to go.

    The way it’s supposed to go

    Debbie, of Summerville, S.C., describes a great experience with one of the major moving companies, Allied Van Lines.

    “We researched most of the big interstate moving companies prior to selecting Allied,” Debbie wrote in a ConsumerAffairs review. “The horror stories from many reviews of other companies were frightening. Allied provided an in-home guaranteed quote. They were flexible on dates and when moving day arrived the crew was on time and prepared. The move went like clockwork and we were well taken care of.”

    Bad things can happen when you encounter a scammer who is pretending to be a moving company. Consumers could pay a deposit but the movers never show up. Perhaps worse, the scammer could take your belongings and disappear. 

    One of the most common moving scams is the bait-and-switch. The victim is offered a low-ball price, but the mover claims the weight is greater than the estimate after the truck is loaded. They then raise the cost to unload the truck by hundreds of dollars.

    Red flags

    Here are some red flags to look out for when trying to avoid moving scams:

    • The company’s website is devoid of an address, registration, and insurance information

    • The mover shows up in a rented truck

    • The mover wants to be paid in advance

    • The mover gives you a verbal quote, not one in writing

    If you are looking for a reputable moving company, ConsumerAffairs has done some of the legwork for you. Check out our complete Best Movers Buyer’s Guide, along with thousands of verified consumer reviews, here.

    As home sales increase, so do moving scams

    Florida’s attorney general says the problem is growing in her state

    The real estate market is red hot. With more homes changing hands, more people are hiring moving companies -- and when that happens, scammers take notice.

    In Florida, where homes are selling faster than just about anywhere else, Attorney General Ashley Moody reports the 5.6% increase in home sales in 2020 has been accompanied by a corresponding increase in moving-related scams.

    “If you are a Floridian buying a new house or moving here from out of state to enjoy our great weather and growing economy, be wary of moving scams,” Moody said.

    She said there are a number of red flags. If a company refuses to provide a written estimate of the cost or if it demands a large, upfront payment in cash, you could be on the road to a scam.

    Another moving nightmare involves the truck arriving at your new home but the driver tells you it won’t be unloaded unless you pay an extra amount.

    Research moving companies carefully

    One way to protect yourself is to be very careful about choosing a moving company. ConsumerAffairs has collected thousands of verified reviews on the top moving companies, rating the top seven moving companies

    Steve Weitekamp, president of the California Moving and Storage Association (CMSA) says consumers preparing for a move need to choose carefully. He says the group has found most of the abuses result from moves that are booked online without any preliminary research.

    To avoid these types of situations, here are some dos and don’ts:

    • Never sign any blank or incomplete documents or contracts;

    • Obtain moving estimates and quotes from the company in writing and make sure the estimates are binding;

    • Determine whether the movers will perform the move alone or if the company will be subcontracting with another carrier;

    • Beware if movers show up in rental trucks without uniformed personnel.

    A recent study by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) found that scams are widespread, especially when it comes to moving across state lines. The organization said it logs an average of 13,000 complaints and negative reviews about movers each year.

    The financial advantages of moving during winter

    Consumers can find attractive deals and discounts during the colder, off-peak months

    While spring and summer are typically regarded as prime seasons for moving, relocating during winter has benefits for those on a tight budget.

    Since moving during winter isn’t a popular idea, buyers (and renters) can enjoy less market competition and seasonal price drops across many areas pertaining to moving. 

    "Moving during certain times of the year can result in significant savings, and the winter is one of those times," Mike Keaton, senior director of communications for the American Moving & Storage Association, tells ConsumerAffairs. 

    "Most moves happen during the late spring and summer months, so moving companies have greater capacity and more flexibility on moving dates during the off-season. They’re often able to offer bigger discounts during these times when they’re less busy." 

    Financial breaks

    Although you might have to bundle up on moving day, moving during cold weather has its advantages -- namely, lower moving costs.

    Due to decreased demand, most moving companies tend to charge less in late fall and winter. Companies often lower their rates by as much as 30 percent compared to the peak summer months, according to moving industry consultant Vasilka Atanasova.

    “We do generally see slower rent growth and often even a seasonal price drop in the winter months. This year, our national rent index has fallen by 0.1 percent in each of the past three months, and rents have decreased over the past month in 66 of the nation's 100 largest cities,” Sydney Bennet, senior research associate at ApartmentList.com, told ConsumerAffairs.

    She says that’s a big change from the spring and summer months, noting that those seasons are “the busiest time of the year for renters to move.”

    In the winter, consumers are also more likely to encounter motivated sellers who are willing to negotiate on various aspects of a move, such as selling price and even what household appliances and items are included in the sale.

    For those who plan to rent a new home or apartment, moving during winter may also pay off in the form of lease specials. For example, some property management companies may lower the rent or offer a month or two of free rent in an effort to fill vacancies. Many of these deals tend to pop up in February and March, since they are slower months for the rental industry.

    Top cities for job seekers

    Between saving for a downpayment and footing the bill for moving costs, leaving one residence for another can be an expensive endeavor.

    To help offset the cost of moving, it can be beneficial to consider putting down roots in a city with a strong job market and/or relatively high average annual salary. A batch of recent studies highlight a few cities that have been ranked highly by young job seekers.

    • Austin, Texas. Millennials have been flocking to Austin for years, perhaps due to the city’s booming job market. A recent study by LinkedIn showed there are 23,000+ jobs in Austin. The most popular industries include IT and Services, Computer Software, and Internet.

    • Richmond, Va. Richmond constantly ranks on the US News & World Report list of the Best Places to Live. Millennials tend to thrive in this city thanks to affordable housing costs and a strong job market (just 4 percent unemployment for their age group).

    • Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Recent data shows there are 21,000+ jobs available in the Raleigh-Durham area. Raleigh also boasts strong job growth and a high quality of life, making it an ideal place for millennials to call home.

    • Nashville, Tenn. In a recent study, Nashville ranked as the best place for millennial job seekers in the state of Tennessee. The city is rife with job opportunities and has a median annual salary of $40,353.

    • Miami, Fla. Miami took the top spot on Indeed.com’s 2017 list of best cities for job-seekers. The career site evaluated 50 metropolitan areas in the U.S. and found Miami scored high across four different metrics: work/life balance, salary compared to cost of living, job postings (weighted to interest), and job security/advancement.

    Four important things to keep in mind when moving to a new state

    Staying organized and doing your due diligence can save you a lot of stress

    Whether it’s work-related, a desire to be closer to family, or the need to establish a home of your own, picking up and moving to a new state can be a daunting prospect. For many, it might be hard to even know where to begin.

    Luckily, this isn’t exactly a new problem. Numerous experts have offered their opinions on how to properly execute a long-distance move, and below you’ll find four of the most important things you should keep in mind.

    Doing your research

    The first thing that any consumer should do before planning a move is research all the housing and logistical factors associated with living in the new area. For example, knowing the cost of living, housing costs, and any nearby career opportunities will play a huge factor in whether the move is viable. Depending on your financial situation, you may also need to know whether renting or owning a home is a better option.

    If possible, consumers should always visit the new town, city, or neighborhood they’re looking to move into. Small details that you may have overlooked may become abundantly clear once you’re in the actual home setting.

    For those who aren’t moving for work, it’s also extremely important to secure a job before moving. This will ensure that you have a source of income and won’t find yourself trapped in new accommodations that you can no longer afford.

    Selecting a moving company

    Unless you plan on hauling every single one of your possessions to your new home yourself, you’ll probably need to work with a moving company. However, not all companies are created equal.

    It’s always a good idea to contact multiple moving companies to get estimates for how much your move will ultimately cost. Additionally, you will want to request all move related paperwork and check out independent reviews of the companies to make sure their business practices are up to par. Be sure to never sign any unfinished paperwork to avoid falling victim to blatant overcharges or dubious dealings.  

    It’s also a great idea to make a detailed home inventory list of all your belongings so that you know exactly what should come off the truck when you get to your new home.

    You can check out ConsumerAffairs’ buyer’s guide for user reviews and information on the top moving companies currently on the market.

    Setting a moving budget

    There are many hidden costs to moving that consumers might not realize when they first arrive at the idea, so creating a moving budget is essential to staying on top of expenses. Here are some costs you should keep in mind so you don't run out of money mid-move:

    • The cost of relocating – When you finally decide on which movers you’ll be working with, you’ll need to know how much they’re charging for their services. The smart thing to do is to ask for a written in-house estimation. If possible, opt for a binding estimate instead of a non-binding one to ensure that extra charges won’t appear later.
    • How much and how far you’re moving – The total amount of money you’ll end up having to shell out is largely based on how far away you need to move and how heavy the load will be. Bigger loads that need to be moved farther away will cost more. Be careful to check all estimates of how far the move will be with a second source to safeguard against being overcharged.
    • Insurance costs – When you finally agree and sign the moving company's terms and conditions, you will usually be given some sort of insurance option that partly covers the value of your belongings in the event of an accident. If you want to sign up for additional coverage, then be sure to include it in your moving budget.
    • Services, charges, and fees – Always strive to get as detailed information as possible from your moving company about any extra fees you may incur on your move. Some of these could include charges for carrying items up flights of stairs, carry fees if the truck must park far from its final destination, or fees for handling bulky or large items.

    For those who choose not to use a moving company, there are still plenty of costs to keep in mind for your moving budget. These include truck rentals, moving equipment, money for tolls and bridges, packing materials, and any costs for food or lodging that you make on your trip. Even lost time from work should be factored into the final tally, as well as items you'll need to shop for when you arrive like groceries or home essentials.

    Settling in and post-move tasks

    So, you finally arrived and unpacked that mountain of boxes. You should be all set now, right? Not quite. Transporting your belongings is really only part of the process when it comes to moving across state lines. Now that you’re settling in, you’ll have to start filling out necessary paperwork and getting your life in order.

    Some post-move tasks that you can look forward to include:

    • Getting a job (if you haven’t done so already);
    • Looking for new health care providers for you and your family;
    • Registering your car with the new-state DMV;
    • Changing your postal address; and
    • Registering your child at their new school.

    For homeowners, buy the right home alarm system and ensure your home warranty is up to date. And on top of all that, you’ll also want to meet your new neighbors and start acclimating yourself and your family to the new surroundings. Fortunately, these steps can be taken at your own pace.

    It's the moving season -- time to be careful

    We have some tips to help you make the process as painless as possible

    It's springtime and there are so many fun things that go with it: allergies, housecleaning, and perhaps most traumatic of all -- relocating.

    Americans are a mobile people. According to the Transportation Department (DOT), some 35 million of us move every year for a variety of reasons including career opportunities or something as simple as a change of scenery.

    That provides a vast pool from which less than scrupulous moving companies can pick their scam targets. But if you follow some common-sense guidelines, you don't have to be one of them.

    What can go wrong?

    Linda of Etowah, Tennesse, says in a ConsumerAffairs review that she found out that the company she hired to move her was a broker after one of their movers came to the house and said he would move her for less than the company she contracted.

    She adds that the original quote increased by one-third, that part of her furnishings arrived six days late -- the rest a month later. In addition, she says there was "a lot of damage, broken one-of-a-kind pieces."

    This, obviously, is a situation you'd prefer to avoid.

    What to do

    DOT's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recommends that before doing, you check its “Ready to Move” pamphlet for step-by-step guidance on preparing for the big day

    Knowing the bad things that can happen can help you prepare and avoid disasters. Here are some of the so-called “red flags:”

    • The mover gives an estimate over the telephone or online -- site unseen.
    • The moving company demands cash or a large deposit before the move.
    • The mover asks you to sign blank or incomplete documents.
    • The mover does not provide a written estimate.
    • The company’s website has no local address and no information about their registration or insurance.
    • The mover claims all goods are covered by their insurance.
    • When you call the mover, the telephone is answered with a generic “Movers” or “Moving company,” rather than the company’s name.
    • Offices and warehouse are in poor condition or nonexistent.
    • The mover says charges will be determined after loading.
    • A rental truck arrives rather than a company-owned or marked fleet truck on moving day.
    • The mover claims, “You’ve got more stuff than estimated!”

    You also should make sure the mover you contract is registered with the FMSCA. This link will help you do that.

    The FMCSA's "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move" pamphlet, which your mover is required by law to provide, should answer most of your questions. Also check the ConsumerAffairs Moving Buyers Guide for reviews of individual companies. 

    'Rogue' Movers Make Moving A Nightmare

    Here are some tips for avoiding these scammers

    Moving is a stressful experience, made even worse when things go horribly wrong. While a good moving company can ease the pain, "rogue" movers who are out to scam you will turn your move into a nightmare.

    "It started when we were quoted one price, then once the company started loading our things, the price doubled," Maurice, of Jackson, Tenn., told ConsumerAffairs.com.

    Bait and switch

    The bait and switch is probably the most common tactic of a rogue mover. The consumer is given a very low quote, in order to get the business. But once everything is on the truck, suddenly, things change.

    "I got an estimate for an interstate move to Georgia of $989, plus a 10 percent discount and a $50 coupon reduction, for a total of $841," Eugenio, of Clarkston, Ga., told ConsumerAffairs.com.

    But when the movers arrived, it turned out that estimate was a bit on the low site.

    "When they loaded the truck, they gave us papers to sign and demanded $4,000," he said.

    Lee, of Logansport, Ind., suspects his movers were "rogues," because some of his boxes turned up missing.

    Guess which boxes were missing?

    "Even worse than that was the boxes housed all of my gaming consoles, blue ray, PC, and a complete history of my personal, educational and business life," Lee said.

    Rogue movers aren't always easy to spot, but there are tell-tale signs you should look for. For example, they often give low-ball estimates over the phone or Internet without ever visiting your home or seeing the items you want to move.

    Once your household goods are on their truck, they demand more money before they will deliver or unload them. The consumers' belongings are held hostage and many have been forced to pay more than the initial estimate they agreed too in order to get their goods back.

    Red flags

    Here are some other  "red flags" to look for:

    • The moving company's only form of acceptable payment is cash or a large deposit before the move.
    • The company's Web site has no local address and no information about licensing or insurance.
    • The company claims all goods are covered by their insurance.
    • The mover does not provide you with a copy of "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move," a booklet movers are required by Federal regulations to supply to their customers in the planning stages of interstate moves.
    • Offices and warehouse are in poor condition or nonexistent.
    • On moving day a rental truck arrives rather than a company-owned and marked fleet truck.

    To expose a rouge mover before you become a victim, make sure you get a cost estimate in writing, and insist on a walk-through of your dwelling.

    Don't select a mover based on price alone. In many cases, you get what you pay for. If you have a bad feeling about your mover's tactics or charges, stop the move before your household goods are loaded on the truck.

    GAO: Consumers Still Held Hostage by Movers

    Congress Protects Movers at Expense of Consumers

    A federal report finds that although there have been improvements, consumers are still being ripped off and held hostage by interstate movers.

    The Government Accountability Office (GAO) report studied the effectiveness of the the Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity ActA Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), a division of the Department of Transportation.

    SAFETEA-LU, enacted in 2005, put in place more stringent licensing requirements for interstate movers and increased state authority. However, states are still not given authority to regulate interstate household goods movers and there is no indication that any state has taken advantage of the limited authority the act provides, according to the GAO.

    Meanwhile, although the FMCSA has increased its efforts, the agency is precluded from resolving individual issues and has no authority to force moving companies to do anything after the move has begun.

    As a result, consumers who move from one state to another are still being ripped off.

    Many times, moving companies will quote one price and then double or even triple it after crossing a state line. If the individual refuses to meet the movers demands, the company often takes the possessions hostage until the increased rate is paid, according to the report.

    Although this appears highly illegal, there are in fact few protections for consumers once they cross a state line. ConsumerAffairs.com has received almost 400 reports about moving companies.

    "I was given a quote over the Internet for moving my belongings from Jeffersonville, Ind. to San Rafael, Calif.," wrote Karen of Jeffersonville. "My card was charged $1,400 for a deposit. Then charged another $1,400 when my stuff reached California. But Upfront Movers demanded another $3,500 in cash. Only cash."

    "I was told not to call the police. If they didn't get my money they would put my stuff in storage and charge me storage. It's been a few years and it still bothers me to that a move that was supposed to cost maybe a few thousand dollars cost $6,0000," Karen wrote.

    After studying federal reports and enforcement data and interviewing federal and state officials, the GAO concluded the Department of Transportation needs to develop a strategy with performance goals and measures for its oversight and enforcement of the industry and take additional actions. The Department has agreed to consider the recommendations.

    In the meantime, consumers are encouraged to take preventative measures and consult the FMCAs moving preparation guide.

