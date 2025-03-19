Write a review
  2. News
  3. Phishing Scams

JoAnn Fabrics is only taking in-store orders during its liquidation sale

Joann Fabrics posted this graphic on its Instagram page, warning consumers it can no longer take online orders because of fake websites - Image via JoAnn

The retailer warns there are too many fake JoAnn sites set up by scammers

JoAnn Fabrics is in the midst of its going-out-of-business sales at its 800 stores and is warning consumers to only make purchases in stores, not online.

The bankrupt retailer warns that many scammers have established fake JoAnn sites, offering merchandise at sale prices. But consumers who make purchases on one of these sites receives no merchandise and their credit card information is stolen.

“Please shop in-store only,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “Joann.com is available to browse our catalog and find your closest store, but there is no online shopping available during our liquidation. Beware of fraudulent websites!”

According to a graphic posted to JoAnn’s Instagram page, the only legitimate site is JoAnn.com. Look closely at the URL. Even a slight deviation shows the site is a scam.

How can scammers impersonate a real website? It’s not hard. They may create a realistic website with a domain name that closely resembles the real site.

For example, it might add an “e” to the end of JoAnn, hoping consumers don’t notice. They then purchase an advertising package with a search engine so that the fake site appears at the top of the search, even higher than the real site.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.