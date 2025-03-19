JoAnn Fabrics is only taking in-store orders during its liquidation sale

JoAnn Fabrics is in the midst of its going-out-of-business sales at its 800 stores and is warning consumers to only make purchases in stores, not online.

The bankrupt retailer warns that many scammers have established fake JoAnn sites, offering merchandise at sale prices. But consumers who make purchases on one of these sites receives no merchandise and their credit card information is stolen.

“Please shop in-store only,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “Joann.com is available to browse our catalog and find your closest store, but there is no online shopping available during our liquidation. Beware of fraudulent websites!”

According to a graphic posted to JoAnn’s Instagram page, the only legitimate site is JoAnn.com. Look closely at the URL. Even a slight deviation shows the site is a scam.

How can scammers impersonate a real website? It’s not hard. They may create a realistic website with a domain name that closely resembles the real site.

For example, it might add an “e” to the end of JoAnn, hoping consumers don’t notice. They then purchase an advertising package with a search engine so that the fake site appears at the top of the search, even higher than the real site.

