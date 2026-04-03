Scammers have been quick to incorporate the Iran war into their schemes

Fraudsters are impersonating travel companies, airlines and hotels, sending urgent “war-related” booking alerts to steal payment details.

Fake charities and “patriotic” fundraising campaigns tied to the Iran conflict are spreading across email and social media.

Phishing attacks disguised as breaking war news or insider intelligence are tricking victims into clicking malicious links.

It was as predictable as the swallows returning to Capistrano. No sooner had hostilities broken out in the Middle East than scammers started hatching schemes to exploit victims.

Cybersecurity analysts warn that criminals are rapidly adapting their tactics, weaving real-world developments into highly convincing fraud campaigns that target both individuals and businesses.

In nearly all of them, war headlines become the bait. One of the most common tactics involves phishing messages disguised as urgent updates tied to the conflict. These emails or texts often claim to contain exclusive footage, security alerts, or classified information about military activity.

Clicking the links can lead to credential-stealing websites or install malware on a victim’s device.

For example, you might get a text message claiming to be from your bank, informing you that some withdrawals from your account have originated in Iran. You are then transferred to someone claiming to be from a government agency who asks for your bank information.

Security researchers say thousands of war-themed phishing URLs have already been identified since the conflict began, showing how quickly scammers capitalize on breaking events.

In some cases, attackers even use compromised government or trusted accounts to make the messages appear legitimate.

Travel chaos fuels impersonation scams

The disruption of international travel has created another opening for fraud.

In a recent case, scammers impersonated a hostel and emailed customers claiming their bookings needed to be reconfirmed due to “international travel uncertainties.” The messages urged recipients to enter payment details or risk cancellation.

Similar schemes have targeted airline customers and vacationers, often using official-looking logos and language to create a sense of urgency.

Experts say these scams are particularly effective because they combine real uncertainty — flight changes, safety concerns — with pressure to act quickly.

Fake charities and 'patriotic' appeals

Another fast-growing category involves fraudulent donation requests tied to the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

Scammers pose as charities or grassroots organizations, asking for money to support civilians, refugees, or military personnel.

Others take a more emotional approach, framing requests as “patriotic” efforts or urgent relief campaigns. These appeals are often shared widely on social media, making them harder to verify.

Cybersecurity analysts warn that many of these operations are sophisticated, using professional websites and even AI-generated content to appear legitimate.

Old scams, new storyline

Classic fraud schemes are also being repackaged with a war-related twist.

Advance-fee scams — sometimes called “Nigerian prince” schemes — now claim to involve moving money out of a conflict zone or securing funds tied to military operations. Victims are asked to pay upfront fees in exchange for promised payouts that never materialize.

Investment scams have also surged, with fraudsters pitching insider opportunities tied to oil markets, defense contracts or reconstruction efforts linked to the war.

As global events continue to dominate headlines, law enforcement officials warn that scammers will remain close behind — ready to turn the next crisis into an opportunity.