FTC sues Air AI over deceptive claims to small businesses

Agency crackdown: FTC accuses Air AI of luring entrepreneurs with false promises of business growth, big earnings, and guaranteed refunds.

High losses reported: Some small business owners allegedly lost as much as $250,000, often ending up in debt.

Court action: FTC seeks to halt Air AI’s practices, alleging violations of consumer protection and telemarketing rules.

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against Delaware-based Air AI Technologies, alleging the company and its operators misled small business owners with false promises of huge profits, refund guarantees, and cutting-edge AI services that rarely delivered.

According to the FTC, Air AI and its owners — Caleb Matthew Maddix, Ryan Paul O’Donnell, and Thomas Matthew Lancer — marketed their “conversational AI” technology as a replacement for human customer service and as a tool that would generate tens of thousands of dollars, or even millions, for business owners. Since early 2023, the company allegedly sold business coaching programs, licenses, and an “Air AI Access Card” under the promise of fast returns and risk-free investments.

Unrealistic promises and broken guarantees

The FTC alleges that many entrepreneurs who bought into Air AI’s offerings lost large sums of money, with some losing up to $250,000. Despite marketing refund guarantees — promising to repay two to three times the customer’s investment if they failed to earn profits — the company rarely honored those commitments, the complaint states. Instead, customers often faced delays, poor communication, and ultimately no refund.

“Companies that market AI-related tools with false promises of unrealistic investment returns and guaranteed refunds harm hardworking small business owners and undermine legitimate business’s adoption of AI,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Alleged rule violations

The Commission’s complaint accuses Air AI and five affiliated companies of violating multiple consumer protection laws, including:

Making false or unsubstantiated claims about likely earnings.

Misrepresenting refund policies and product performance.

Violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule and Business Opportunity Rule by failing to provide required disclosure documents, exaggerating profitability, and refusing refunds.

The FTC is asking a federal court to halt the practices and provide relief for affected consumers.