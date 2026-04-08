Been targeted by the Apple Pay scam? You probably will be

Scammers are sending fake “Apple Pay fraud alerts” to trick victims into calling criminals.

Victims are pressured into moving money quickly — often thousands of dollars — under false pretenses.

Experts say the scam relies on urgency, impersonation, and convincing personal details.

Many times, scams operate with a similar set of goals. Make the victim panic and then offer a way to help. That tactic has been adopted by criminals operating the Apple Pay scam, which is spreading quickly across the U.S.

These schemes use fake alerts and high-pressure phone calls to steal money and personal information.

A series of reports highlights how convincing these schemes can be. In one case, a victim received a text warning of a suspicious Apple Pay charge and was urged to call a number for help. The call connected her directly to a scammer posing as an official investigator, who ultimately convinced her to withdraw $15,000. Fortunately, a bank teller recognized the scam and told her to hang up.

How the scam works

The scam typically begins with a message — often a text — claiming there’s a problem with your Apple Pay account.

These messages may say:

A purchase was attempted or declined.

Your account is locked or under investigation.

Immediate action is required.

The message usually includes a phone number or link. That’s the trap.

If you call or click, you’re connected to scammers impersonating Apple Support, your bank, or even law enforcement.

From there, the situation escalates quickly:

The scammer claims your money is at risk.

They may already know personal details about you.

You’re told to act immediately to “protect” your funds.

In many cases, victims are instructed to:

Move money to a “safe” account.

Withdraw cash.

Send funds via Apple Pay, Apple Cash, or gift cards.

The goal is to get you to authorize a payment yourself — because once you do, it’s often very difficult to recover.

Why it works

Unlike traditional hacking, these scams rely on social engineering — manipulating people rather than breaking into systems.

Apple Pay itself is secure, but scammers exploit trust in the brand and the speed of digital payments.

They also use:

Urgency: “Act now or your account will be locked.”

Authority: Posing as Apple, banks, or federal agencies.

Fear: Suggesting fraud, theft, or legal trouble.

Warning signs to watch for

Experts say there are clear red flags:

Unexpected messages about Apple Pay activity.

Requests to call a number in a text or email.

Pressure to act immediately.

Requests for codes, passwords, or personal information.

Instructions to move money or lie to your bank.

One key rule: Apple does not send unsolicited texts asking you to call support or provide sensitive information.

How to protect yourself

If you receive a suspicious message:

Do not click links or call the number provided.

Check your Apple Pay activity directly on your device.

Contact your bank or Apple using official channels.

And if you think you’ve been targeted:

Stop any transactions immediately.

Notify your bank or card issuer.

Report the incident to authorities such as the FTC.

Apple Pay scams are spreading because they’re simple, convincing, and effective.

The most important defense is slowing down. If a message creates urgency or fear, that’s often the first sign something isn’t right.