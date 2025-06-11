DMV scams are on the rise. Can you spot them?

If you get a text message asserting that you owe money for an outstanding parking ticket and your driving privileges will be suspended if you don’t pay, you might be getting contacted by a scammer.

DMV-related scams are surging, and the latest technology makes them harder to spot.

Consumers are encouraged to be diligent before clicking on any potentially suspicious links or handing over any personal information.

Advanced technology has made scammers even harder to detect.

One of the most recent scams that has been circulating: DMV scams. It’s not uncommon for consumers to receive texts claiming to be the DMV, stating that the recipient owes money from an outstanding parking ticket, and driving privileges will be revoked if they don’t pay up.

However, none of it is true, and scammers are hoping that consumers are sparked by fear to click on dangerous links that ask for personal information and money.

Karin Zilberstein, VP of Product at Guardio, a cybersecurity firm, shared insights with ConsumerAffiars on how consumers can protect themselves, how to spot the signs of a DMV scam, and more.

“There’s no shame in falling for a scam – it can happen to anyone,” Zilberstein said. “Scams are becoming smarter, more personalized, and more sophisticated by the day.”

Scam texts are surging

According to Guardio’s most recent data, DMV scam texts surged by 773% during the first week of June, with the peak being June 6.

“These texts claim you have an outstanding traffic ticket, urging you to pay it immediately or risk being reported and having your driving privileges suspended,” Zilberstein explained.

“The messages include a link that leads to a fake DMV website. These sites ask you to pay a fee but are designed to steal your credit card information.”

Know the warning signs

Zilberstein explained that it’s often hard to tell if these texts are real or fake, as scammers have gotten skilled at utilizing the latest technology.

“These recent DMV scam texts appear highly professional, and it’s difficult to identify them as phishing without technology working on your side,” she said. “They use a professional tone, contain links with .gov addresses, and use legitimate-looking URLs.

“The main warning signal is the urgency tactic – scammers may say that you must make a payment immediately or your license will be suspended.”

Staying safe from scams

To make sure you don’t get tangled up in a DMV scam, Zilberstein has advice for consumers.

“If you think a scammer has contacted you or if something feels off, stop and verify,” she suggests. “Do not click any links in unsolicited texts or emails. If you got a message on a ticket or fine, confirm it by going to your state’s official DMV website and check if it’s real.

“If you clicked a suspicious link and entered your credit card information, contact your bank or financial institution to report the incident and take any necessary steps to protect your accounts, such as freezing them or monitoring for suspicious activity. You can also report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.”