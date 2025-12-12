Romance scams are spiking this holiday season— here’s how to spot them before it’s too late

Romance scams are surging this holiday season, with Avast reporting a 64% increase in blocked dating scam attacks and high rates of victims falling for them.

Scammers use emotional manipulation — especially loneliness — to build trust quickly, then pivot into requests for money, gift cards, crypto, or “emergency” travel help.

Experts urge consumers to pause, verify, and protect themselves, watching for early money asks, avoiding quick emotional escalation, and using tools like reverse image searches and privacy settings.

If you’re looking for connection during the holidays, you’re definitely not alone — and unfortunately, scammers know that too.

Romance scams tend to surge this time of year, and new data from Avast shows just how quickly the problem is growing. The company has seen a 64% jump in blocked dating scam attacks compared to last year, and the ripple effects are real: 40% of people using dating apps say they’ve been targeted, with more than four in ten falling for the deception.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Iskander Sanchez-Rola, Director of AI and Innovation at Avast, who explained that this season is prime time for romance scammers because emotions run high and isolation can make people more likely to take risks. In fact, one in five people admit they make riskier online decisions when they’re feeling lonely — a vulnerability scammers are quick to exploit.

Warning signs to look for

Sanchez-Rola shared the top three warning signs consumers can look for to avoid falling victim to these romance scams.

These include:

Money enters the conversation early. Scammers often invent a crisis, like medical bills, a stranded trip, or frozen funds, and ask for help via gift cards, crypto, or wire transfers, which make it nearly impossible to recover your money once sent. They avoid video chats or real-world meetups. There’s always a reason they can’t hop on a call or meet in person. Many claim to be overseas for work or the military to buy time and build trust. However, even if they do offer video, don’t assume it’s proof. AI tools now make it surprisingly easy to create convincing deepfake videos without advanced technical skills. They move fast emotionally. If someone is expressing deep love or planning your future together within days of chatting, especially without having met, you’re likely being manipulated.

Take a pause

Because many scammers take advantage of victims’ vulnerability, Sanchez-Rola has a big piece of advice for consumers: take a pause.

“One of the most powerful mental habits is pausing before you respond, especially to emotionally charged messages,” he said. “Creating a moment of space to fact-check or consult a trusted friend to vet messages can break that emotional spell. It’s about training yourself to pause and verify instead of react and regret.”

Protect yourself ahead of time

If you find yourself scrolling dating apps this holiday season, there are some proactive steps to take to protect yourself against scammers.

“Preparation goes a long way,” Sanchez-Rola said. “A few smart moves include: