How to steer clear of Labor Day sale scams

Scams have gone hand-in-hand with big shopping holidays and the upcoming Labor Day weekend is no exception.

The same rules for identifying potential scams remain: a sense of urgency, misspellings, grammatical errors, etc. should all raise alarm bells for consumers.

Experts encourage consumers to trust their instincts and never be scared to double and triple check before making purchases or sharing personal information.

While many consumers are preparing for barbecues and sales for Labor Day weekend, it’s also becoming increasingly common for scammers to up the ante during high-volume sales.

Clayton LiaBraaten, Senior Executive Advisor at Truecaller, spoke with ConsumerAffairs to highlight the most popular Labor Day scams, what consumers should expect, how to avoid falling victim to these scams, and more.

“Labor Day weekend carries with it a peculiar duality,” LiaBraaten told ConsumerAffairs.

“On one hand, it represents the unofficial end of summer, that bittersweet transition when we collectively acknowledge the turning of seasons and the promise of autumn's arrival. On the other hand, it has become something far more insidious – a golden opportunity for those who would exploit our very human tendencies toward optimism and the hunt for a good deal.”

Identify the red flags

LiaBraaten warns that scammers are using the latest technology to their advantage, making scams harder and harder to detect. However, it’s not impossible to spot a sale-related scam.

“The price that seems too good to be true invariably is. That brand-new television at 90% off isn't a doorbuster deal; it's bait,” he explained. “The URL that contains subtle misspellings or unnecessary additions – Bestbuysales.com instead of BestBuy.com – betrays the deception beneath the surface. These are not accidents or oversights; they're the unavoidable artifacts of fraudulent infrastructure.

“The poorly designed website with missing contact information and grammatical inconsistencies remains a reliable indicator,” LiaBraaten continued. “Legitimate businesses don't operate from the shadows. They have addresses, phone numbers, return policies, and customer service departments. They exist in the physical world as well as the digital one.”

A sense of urgency is a warning sign

One of the biggest things to look for: a sense of urgency.

“The high-pressure tactics remain their bread and butter, unchanged despite technological evolution,” LiaBraaten said. “Requests for Social Security numbers, passwords, or payment details via email or text. Insistence on wire transfers or cryptocurrency payments.

“The creation of false urgency – act now or lose this opportunity forever. No legitimate retailer operates this way, yet in the heat of the moment, with the clock ticking and the deal seemingly slipping away, we can forget these fundamental truths.”

Go to the source

If you’re ever unsure if you’re being targeted by a scammer, LiaBraaten’s best piece of advice: go straight to the source.

“Those links in unsolicited emails and social media advertisements? Ignore them entirely. Type the retailer's URL directly into your browser,” he said. “If you've placed an order, log into your account through the official website and check your order status there. This simple practice alone would prevent the vast majority of successful phishing attempts.

“Look for "https" rather than merely "http" – that 's' represents secure encryption, and its absence should raise immediate red flags. Verify the actual domain name with the care of a proofreader. Amazon.com is legitimate; amazom.com is not. These differences can be subtle, but they're never accidental.”

Trust your instincts

At the end of the day, LiaBraaten recommends that consumers trust their guts above all else.

“That feeling in your gut when something seems off? It's the product of millions of years of evolution, finely tuned to detect threats,” he said. “In our digital age, those threats may have changed form, but our intuitive response to danger remains remarkably reliable.

“This Labor Day weekend, as you navigate the sales and celebrations, remember that vigilance need not mean paranoia, and skepticism need not prevent participation. It simply means approaching our digital transactions with the same care we would bring to any significant decision. After all, in an age where artificial intelligence can mimic human communication with uncanny accuracy, our very human capacity for critical thinking becomes not just useful but essential.”