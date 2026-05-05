Scammers sink to a new low with this AI-powered pet scam

Scammers are using AI-generated images to trick pet owners searching for their lost animals.

Victims report being asked for urgent payments after receiving “proof” photos of their pets.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal warns the scheme is “cruel, calculated exploitation” and calls for action.

A disturbing new scam is targeting one of the most emotionally vulnerable groups of consumers: pet owners searching for their lost animals.

According to media reports from around the nation, criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to generate convincing images of missing pets, duping owners into believing their animals have been found — only to demand money for their return.

The scheme typically begins when a pet owner posts about a missing dog or cat on social media or community boards. Scammers monitor these posts, then use AI tools to create realistic images of the pet in distress or in a new location. The images are sent directly to the owner as “proof,” often accompanied by urgent messages claiming the animal has been found but requires payment for veterinary care, transport, or a “finder’s fee.”

Federal warning

The scam has claimed so many victims that it prompted a warning from a United States Senator.

“These criminals are exploiting heartbreak in real time,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who addressed the growing threat at a recent news conference. “It is cruel, calculated exploitation of people who are desperate to be reunited with a beloved member of their family.”

Blumenthal called for stronger oversight of AI tools and urged social media companies to take faster action against fraudulent accounts. He also encouraged law enforcement agencies to prioritize cases involving digital impersonation and AI-generated deception.

Consumer protection experts say the scams are particularly effective because AI-generated images can closely match a pet’s markings, color, and even unique features based on photos shared online.

Red flags

Victims often report being pressured to act quickly, with scammers warning that the pet could be sold, relocated, or harmed if payment is not made immediately. Requests typically involve hard-to-trace payment methods such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, or peer-to-peer payment apps.

Authorities advise pet owners to remain cautious when contacted by unknown individuals claiming to have found a missing animal. Experts recommend asking for real-time verification, such as a live video call or a specific action that cannot be easily fabricated, like holding up a handwritten note with the current date.

Senator Blumenthal urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspected scams. “We need awareness, accountability, and action,” he said. “Technology should not be weaponized against people in their most vulnerable moments.”