The 5 biggest online shopping scams right now (and how to avoid getting burned)

Scammers are getting better at blending in: Fake texts, websites, and checkout pages now look completely normal, which is why people don’t realize they’ve been tricked.

Most of these scams follow the same playbook: Create urgency, use a trusted brand name, and push you to act quickly before you have time to think or double-check.

The easiest way to protect yourself is to slow down and verify everything: Don’t click random links, stick to official websites, and always use a credit card.

Online shopping has never been easier. One click, one tap, one quick checkout. And scammers know it.

Right now, fraud isn’t just happening in sketchy corners of the internet. It’s showing up in places that look completely normal. Places like text messages, fake storefronts, and even package tracking alerts.

The worst part? Most of these scams don’t feel like scams until it’s too late.

Here are the five biggest shopping scams happening right now, and how to avoid them.

1. The 'Your package has an issue text scam

You get a text that looks like it’s from USPS, FedEx, or Amazon. It says there’s a problem with your delivery and you need to click a link to fix it.

It feels urgent. It feels real. And that’s the trap.

Once you click:

You’re taken to a fake website.

You’re asked to enter personal or payment info.

Or you download malware without realizing it.

Why it works: Everyone is expecting packages. Scammers are exploiting that.

Smart tips to avoid this scam:

Never click on links in unexpected shipping texts.

Go directly to the carrier’s official website, or the site where you made the purchase, and track your order from there.

Check the sender’s phone number (it’s often random or international which is a red flag).

If you didn’t request a shipping update, make it a rule to not trust the text alert.

2. Fake online stores that look completely legit

These are everywhere right now. Online stores that are created using AI tools to look very legitimate.

Specifically, you’ll see:

A Facebook or Instagram ad.

A professional-looking website.

Huge discounts (like 70% off name brands).

You end up ordering and you pay. Then this happens:

Nothing ever arrives.

Or you get a cheap knockoff weeks later.

Why it works: The websites look very real, and the deal feels urgent and you don’t want to miss out.

Smart tips to avoid this scam:

If you’re not familiar with the store, Google the store name + “scam” before buying.

Check for a real customer service phone number or reviews.

Avoid sites with only one payment option (especially debit or PayPal Friends & Family).

Always stick with credit cards (not debit cards) as they give you the best fraud protection.

3. 'Return fraud' and used items sold as new

More online shoppers are reporting receiving items that:

Were clearly used.

Are missing parts.

Or arrive in repackaged boxes.

This is happening because returned items are being resold quickly without proper inspection by the seller.

Smart tips to avoid this scam:

Check the packaging carefully before opening.

Look for signs of resealing or missing accessories.

Buy high-ticket items directly from retailers, not third-party sellers.

For Amazon purchases, if the item shows up in a clear bag with a green label, it’s more than likely a used item.

The bottom-line is if something feels off, trust your gut and return it immediately.

4. Fake 'customer support' and refund scams

This one usually starts after you’ve already had an issue with the product and you need help.

You search for the company’s customer service and find a phone number. Often times the first number you find on a search engine is not the actual company. But many consumers don’t realize that and call the number anyways.

Once you reach someone; they’ll claim the following:

They’ll fix your issue.

They’ll process a refund.

Or help with your order.

But instead, they:

Ask for your login info.

Request payment details.

Or convince you to download remote access software.

This works because you’re already frustrated and looking for help, sometimes desperately looking for assistance, so you go along with it.

Smart tips to avoid this scam:

Only use contact info from the retailer’s official website.

Never give passwords or codes to “support agents.”

Be cautious of anyone asking for remote access to your device or computer.

Always keep in mind that real companies don’t ask for sensitive information over the phone.

5. Digital payment scams and fake checkout pages

This is one of the fastest-growing scams right now. You’re shopping online like normal. You add something to your cart, click checkout, and everything looks fine.

But behind the scenes, something has been swapped out.

Instead of a real checkout page, you’re now looking at a fake version that was built to look exactly the same.

You think you’re checking out on a legit site, but:

The checkout page is a complete fake.

The payment link is manipulated.

Or you’re redirected without noticing.

Once you enter your credit card info, it’s gone.

Smart tips to avoid this scam:

Always double-check the URL before entering payment info.

Specifically, look for “https” not “http” and look for the real domain name (not slight misspellings).

Always avoid public Wi-Fi when making purchases.

The smart shoppers defense system

Even though these scams all look different, they all rely on the same factors:

Urgency (“Act now or lose your package”)

Trust (Brands you recognize)

Convenience (Quick fixes, easy checkout)

Once you recognize those patterns, I guarantee you’ll start spotting scams much faster.

If you want to stay protected, here are some simple rules to consider: