If you get a barcode from your utility company, don’t scan it

Barcode scams are back in the news – this time pretending to be from a utility company.
The playbook the scammers are using usually begins with an urgent call from what sounds like your utility company, frequently asking targets if they forgot to pay their bill.
“There’s a way to avoid a shut-off, ma’am. We’ll just send you a barcode by email or text so you can pay your bill at Walmart, or CVS, or Walgreens.”
You’ll notice that the scammers in this situation use urgency to get you off-kilter. A real utility company doesn't do that. You won’t be scared into paying immediately, even if you owe money - and you won’t receive any letters or emails threatening you with legal action. They won't send you a barcode and insist you take it to a store to pay.
Do this instead
Gema de las Heras, a consumer education specialist at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that what you should do if you get a call or message from what appears to be your gas, electric, or water company is this:
Contact the utility company yourself. “If you’re worried you might be behind on your bills, call the company using the number on your bill or the utility company’s website ― never the number the caller gave you, which will lead you back to the scammer,” de la Heres said.
Only scammers demand you pay a certain way. “Scammers ask you to pay in a way that makes it hard for you to get your money back — wiring money, putting money on a gift card, using payment apps, paying with a scannable barcode or QR code, or cryptocurrency. Your utility company won’t demand you pay that way, was her second point.
Act quickly if you suspect you paid a scammer. If you were victimized by this scam, it’s important to contact the company you used to send the money to and tell them it was a fraud. “Ask for their help to reverse the payment. You might be able to recover some of your money,” de la Heras concluded.