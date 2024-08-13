If you get a barcode from your utility company, don’t scan it

Barcode scams are back in the news – this time pretending to be from a utility company.

The playbook the scammers are using usually begins with an urgent call from what sounds like your utility company, frequently asking targets if they forgot to pay their bill.

“There’s a way to avoid a shut-off, ma’am. We’ll just send you a barcode by email or text so you can pay your bill at Walmart, or CVS, or Walgreens.”

You’ll notice that the scammers in this situation use urgency to get you off-kilter. A real utility company doesn't do that. You won’t be scared into paying immediately, even if you owe money - and you won’t receive any letters or emails threatening you with legal action. They won't send you a barcode and insist you take it to a store to pay.

Do this instead

Gema de las Heras, a consumer education specialist at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that what you should do if you get a call or message from what appears to be your gas, electric, or water company is this: