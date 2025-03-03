Scammers have launched several fake JoAnn going out of business sites

This is Consumer Protection Week, a good time to warn consumers about the growing number of scams. With more and more retailers declaring bankruptcy and going out of business, scammers have tried to take advantage by setting up fake “going out of business” websites.

In February, craft retailer JoAnn announced it was closing all 800 of its stores and going out of business. Scammers were quick to seize the opportunity. Fake "going out of business" and liquidation websites are popping up, aiming to steal personal and financial information from consumers.

You might encounter an online ad on social media promoting a JoAnn "going-out-of-business" sale. Clicking on the ad directs you to a website that closely resembles the official JOANN site, complete with the company's logo and familiar product images.

The site advertises steep discounts of 80-90% off, making the sale appear legitimate. As you shop, you may even receive an additional promotional discount, further lowering the prices.

However, a closer inspection reveals that the website's URL does not match JoAnn's official site. Instead, it's a counterfeit site designed by scammers to capture your personal and financial details.

Consumer protection agencies have already received several reports of these scams. One report described an experience where a user noticed discrepancies in the website's URL after almost completing a purchase. Another report highlighted how scammers duplicated the JOANN website and products, offering prices that seemed too good to be true.

How to protect yourself

Verify the website's URL: Scammers often create fake websites that look authentic. Check the URL carefully; it may differ by a letter or include extra words. JoAnn's official website is joann.com.

Visit the official website directly: Instead of clicking on ad links, navigate to the store's official website using your web browser. This reduces the risk of encountering fake ads.

Be skeptical of unrealistic discounts: If a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is. Verify the source and the offer before making any online purchases.

Use credit cards to make online purchases: Credit cards provide additional fraud protection compared to debit cards. If you fall victim to a scam, your credit card company may help you dispute the charge.

Be wary of unusual information requests: Be cautious if a website asks for personal details like your Social Security number during checkout. This is a red flag for a potential scam.

By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can protect yourself from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes as JoAnn Fabrics undergoes its store closures.

