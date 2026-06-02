Don’t get victimized by this updated version of the McAfee email scam

Cybercriminals are flooding inboxes with fake McAfee renewal notices that claim users owe hundreds of dollars for antivirus subscriptions they never purchased.

The scam relies on fear and urgency, often warning that devices are unprotected or that large charges will be automatically processed unless victims act immediately.

Security experts say the latest versions are becoming harder to spot because scammers are using AI-generated emails, fake invoices, and convincing customer-service scripts.

Tech support scams can take many forms, but consumers are more likely to pay attention to them because they are concerned about keeping their devices safe. Though Microsoft is the most impersonated security company, a new wave of McAfee renewal scams is targeting consumers with increasingly sophisticated emails designed to trick recipients into handing over money, personal information, or access to their computers.

The scam, which has circulated for years in various forms, has surged again in recent months as cybercriminals use artificial intelligence to create more convincing messages that closely resemble legitimate communications from McAfee, one of the world's best-known cybersecurity companies.

The emails typically warn recipients that their McAfee antivirus subscription is about to expire, has already expired, or has been automatically renewed at a cost ranging from several hundred dollars to nearly $500. Victims are urged to click a link, call a customer-service number or update their payment information immediately.

The goal is to create fear

In some versions, scammers claim a user's computer is no longer protected against viruses and malware. Other messages include fake invoices for antivirus plans the recipient never purchased. The goal is to create panic and pressure consumers into responding before they have time to verify the claim.

Security researchers say many victims call the phone number listed in the email, believing they are reaching McAfee support. Instead, they connect with scammers posing as customer-service agents. The fraudsters may ask for credit card information, persuade victims to install remote-access software, or attempt to gain control of their devices.

"McAfee will never ask you to call a phone number in an email or text," the company said in guidance published on its support website. McAfee advises customers to log directly into their accounts through its official website to verify subscription status rather than responding to unsolicited emails.

Here are some red flags

Experts say several warning signs can help consumers identify the scam. Suspicious sender addresses, generic greetings, grammatical errors, unusually large renewal charges, and urgent demands for immediate action are among the most common red flags. Fake messages often contain links that direct users to fraudulent websites designed to steal login credentials or financial information.

The Federal Trade Commission has repeatedly warned consumers about tech-support and antivirus scams. According to fraud researchers, scammers continue to impersonate trusted brands such as McAfee, Norton, and Microsoft because consumers are more likely to trust familiar cybersecurity companies.

Consumers who receive suspicious messages should avoid clicking links or downloading attachments, security experts say. McAfee recommends forwarding phishing emails that misuse its brand to scam@mcafee.com and reporting the messages through email providers' spam-reporting tools. Victims who have already shared financial information should immediately contact their bank or credit-card provider and monitor accounts for unauthorized activity.

For consumers, skepticism remains one of the best defenses. Any unexpected renewal notice demanding immediate action should be independently verified before consumers provide money or personal information.