Moving soon? Watch out for these common scams

Moving scams are on the rise: Fraudsters often lure customers with low quotes, then inflate the price after belongings are already loaded onto the truck.

Watch for key red flags: Experts say vague contracts, large upfront deposits, unbranded trucks, and movers who won’t provide a “not-to-exceed” estimate are warning signs.

Do your homework before booking: Checking licenses, reading reviews, and documenting everything can help protect you—and make it easier to act if something goes wrong.

Moving is already one of life’s most stressful events — and unfortunately, scammers know it.

As more Americans relocate for work, family, or lifestyle changes, fraudsters are finding new ways to take advantage of people during the process. In fact, a 2025 survey found that 57% of adults encountered some type of scam in the past year, and moving-related fraud is becoming increasingly common.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Bill Mulholland, founder of Agoyu and a relocation expert with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, to learn about how these schemes have grown more sophisticated in recent years.

What are the warning signs?

Mulholland broke down some of the ways that consumers can spot moving scams.

“The most common moving scam is to start with a low quote to get your business and after your belongings are loaded onto the moving truck, the price suddenly skyrockets,” he said.

“Scammers rely on vague contract language, claiming hidden fees for things like stairs or long carries. The worst part? They often won’t give you a final price until after everything’s packed, leaving you stuck. Most hold your items hostage until you pay the inflated price.”

Know the lingo to avoid

Another key thing to be skeptical of: movers who won’t give you “not-to-exceed” estimates.

“The ‘not-to-exceed’ part is the key,” Mulholland said. “If the estimate says that it can change, or if the mover demands a large upfront non-refundable deposit, that’s a huge red flag.

“Never sign a blank or incomplete contract and be cautious if the company doesn’t have a physical address or proper licenses. If the truck isn’t branded or looks like a rental, that’s another sign something’s off.”

Other things to ensure before booking a moving company:

Check that the company is licensed and registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and FMCSA if moving across state lines.

Search for the company on Yelp, Google Reviews, and on the Better Business Bureau.

Avoid movers demanding large upfront deposits or cash only.

Ensure the company has a physical address and proper credentials. Doing your research up front can help you avoid falling victim to a scam.

What to do if you’re involved in a moving scam

If you find yourself caught in a moving scam, hope isn’t lost. Mulholland shared his best tips:

Document everything by taking photos, saving messages and keeping all the contracts.

Contact your local authorities and report the company to the FMCSA or your state’s consumer protection agency.

Look to leave online reviews on Google or Yelp to warn other consumers.

If payments were made, dispute the charges with your bank or credit card company.

“The sooner you act, the better your chances of recovering your losses and preventing the scam from continuing,” he said.

Don’t leave anything to chance

Mulholland’s biggest piece of advice when moving: don’t leave anything to chance.

“Moving is one of the most stressful events in life, and unfortunately, scammers prey on that vulnerability,” he said. “With the right precautions, you can avoid most of the risks and make your move a smooth one. At the end of the day, being proactive and informed is your best defense against scams.”