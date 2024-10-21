FCC, states go after accused Robocall scofflaw

A company called iDentidad Telecom is in trouble with the Federal Communications Commission and 51 attorneys general representing all the states plus the District of Columbia.

The coalition send a warning letter to iDentidad, which is accused of transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic, including robocalls that impersonated government officials and imitated a hotline used by the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

In the warning letter, the AGs warned the company that it needs to stop transmitting any unlawful call traffic immediately. Originating and transmitting illegal robocalls violates the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the Truth in Caller ID Act, and other state consumer protection laws.

“Consumers deserve to know that the voice on the other end of the line is precisely who they claim to be. Robocalls aren’t just frustrating, they can result in serious financial harm and the impersonation of government officials,” said California Attorney General Bonta.

A gateway provider

The AGs say that iDentidad is a gateway provider responsible for funneling high-volume robocall campaigns from outside the country into the U.S., including a large number of illegal or suspicious calls involving IRS/Social Security Administration government imposters, utility scams, and financial scams.

The letter warns iDentidad that if they don’t stop routing suspicious or illegal robocall traffic, the attorneys general may take legal action including seeking damages, civil penalties, and injunctions.

In addition to the warning letter, the FCC also sent a cease-and-desist to iDentidad demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its network.

A copy of the letter is available here.