Fake 'Amazon' sites are exploding before Black Friday — how to not get scammed

Fake Amazon and eBay sites are spiking ahead of Black Friday, using real logos, photos, and “too good to be true” prices to fool shoppers

Before you buy, tap the full URL, sanity-check prices, avoid wire/Zelle/crypto, and check for real contact info and recent low-star reviews

If you get duped, change your Amazon password, call your card issuer to block charges and replace the card, and report the fake site and messages

Black Friday 2025 is shaping up to be a huge weekend for scammers. New data from Nord VPN shows fake Amazon websites jumped 232% in October compared to September. Across all shopping sites, fake stores were up 250%, and fake eBay pages spiked a whopping 525% over the same period.

Perhaps even more worrisome is that 68% of consumers don’t know how to spot a phishing website. Combine that with a 36% rise in phishing attacks between August and October, and you’ve got a perfect storm: more fake sites, more bogus emails, and millions of rushed shoppers hunting for “can’t-miss” deals.

Here’s what this all means in real life and how to protect yourself without giving up the savings.

What a fake “Amazon” site really looks like

Scam sites have gotten much better than the obvious misspelled junk from a few years ago. Many now do the following nefarious tricks:

Copy Amazon’s logo completely, including all fonts and layout

Use product photos and reviews stolen straight from legitimate listings

Offer “too good to be true” prices on popular brands

Push you to pay quickly with limited-time countdowns

Make sure you’re taking a close look at the address bar of your browser. Instead of amazon.com, you’ll see something like this:

amazn-deals.shop

amazon-black-friday.online

prime-clearance-event.com

On a phone, that full URL is usually cut off, so it’s easy to miss the extra words before or after “amazon.” So be sure to tap on the actual web address that’s displayed and it should show you the full URL.

5 quick checks before you buy anything

Before you checkout make sure you run these five fast checks. This is especially necessary when you reached the site by clicking on an email, text, or ad.

Read the full web address

Tap the URL bar and look at the whole thing. Real Amazon retail pages always live at amazon.com/... – not .shop, .top, .store, or a long string that only includes “amazon” somewhere in the middle.

Scan the prices for “magic” discounts

If a popular item (like a console, iPad, Dyson, Lego set) is 40%–70% cheaper than everywhere else (and only on this one site) assume it’s fake, refurbished, or never arriving. Real Black Friday deals are priced aggressively, but they typically aren’t priced 50% less than any other seller.

Check how they want you to pay

If the site asks you to pay in one of these wonky ways, assume the worst:

Pushes wire transfers, Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, or crypto

Won’t accept mainstream credit cards

Adds a discount if you use a “special” payment link

Credit cards offer the best fraud protections. Scammers know this and try to route you around them.

Look for basic contact info

Legitimate stores (even small ones) usually list the following at a minimum:

A physical address

A working customer service email or phone number

Return and privacy policies

If all you see is a contact form and a vague Gmail address, walk away.

Reverse the reviews

If the site has product reviews, be sure to sort them from worst to best. And look at the most recent reviews first to get a better idea of how the seller is operating now, not 2 years ago.

If there are issues, you’ll quickly see patterns like “never received my order,” “fake tracking number,” or “only partial order arrived.” If every review is 5 stars with generic wording, assume they’re copied or AI-generated.

What to do if you think you got scammed

If you clicked a suspicious link or placed an order on a fake site, act quickly by doing the following: