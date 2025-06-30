Postal Service warns consumers about increasing ‘brushing scams’

The U.S. Postal Service is alerting consumers about a rising wave of "brushing scams" that involve receiving unsolicited packages.

These scams are a form of e-commerce fraud where your personal data may be exploited for fake reviews and credibility manipulation.

Learn how to identify brushing scams, protect your identity, and report suspicious activity.

The U.S. Postal Service has issued a consumer alert about a deceptive tactic known as a brushing scam, a fraudulent scheme in which individuals receive unsolicited packages, typically from online marketplaces, that they never ordered.

Why is that a danger, you might ask? Who doesn’t like getting free stuff? It might seem harmless on the surface, but USPS warns the scam carries deeper implications for consumer data privacy and online commerce integrity.

In a brushing scam, fraudsters send lightweight or inexpensive items – like phone accessories, socks, or even empty boxes – to random recipients. They then use the recipient’s name and address to post fake “verified” reviews online, bolstering a seller’s reputation on platforms like Amazon, eBay, or AliExpress.

But these scams are not just marketing ploys; they are signs that your personal data is in the wrong hands.

“Brushing scams are not only misleading to consumers shopping online, but they also suggest that someone’s personal information has been compromised,” USPS said in a statement.

Why should you be concerned?

Even though victims aren’t being charged for the merchandise, the scams reveal that someone has obtained and used their name, address, and potentially other information without consent. This raises red flags about data breaches or information leaks. While brushing scams typically don’t involve direct financial loss, they can be a precursor to identity theft or further unauthorized activity.

Online sellers participating in these scams often originate from overseas and may be violating marketplace policies. Additionally, these scams distort public reviews, hurting fair competition and deceiving potential buyers.

Red flags

The USPS and cybersecurity experts advise consumers to be vigilant. Signs you may be a brushing scam target include:

Packages arriving unexpectedly with your name and address, but with no order history or payment record.

Items from unfamiliar international sellers or marketplaces.

Shipping labels with vague or incorrect sender information.

If you receive a package you didn't order:

Don’t pay for it – If you didn’t order it, you are under no obligation to pay or return it. Report it – File a report with the USPS Postal Inspection Service at uspis.gov or notify the online marketplace involved. Monitor your personal data – Check your accounts for suspicious activity and consider freezing your credit if necessary. Leave an honest review – If the product appears on a public profile under your name, leave a truthful review to counter fraudulent ones.

The USPS encourages people to treat any unexpected package as a potential sign of a scam. “If you didn’t buy it, be cautious. Don’t assume it’s a lucky break—it might be a warning signal,” the alert concludes.