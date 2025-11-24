Beware the 'hot toy' scam this holiday season

Each holiday season, a handful of toys become instant must-haves and sell out just as quickly.

Every holiday season, a few toys shoot straight to the top of kids’ wish lists—and sell out just as fast. For 2025, experts at CNET and Toy Insider say tech-forward, interactive toys are leading the pack.

That high demand has also created a perfect opportunity for scammers, who are setting up fake websites, running misleading ads, and offering impossible discounts on sold-out favorites.

Shoppers are already searching for buzzworthy toys like Po the AI Story Bear, Gabby’s Dollhouse Meow-mazing Interactive Dollhouse, Furby DJ Furby Rainbow, Disney’s Ultimate Stitch Interactive Plush, Kanoodle Brain Teasers, Magna-Tiles Rail Racers Deluxe, Cry Babies, and LEGO Technic Ferrari FXX K sets.

But once popular items start disappearing from store shelves, scam listings spread quickly, especially on social media and search ads.

How the scam typically works

You’ve looked everywhere for a hot toy, only to land on a well-designed website or ad promising it’s in stock at a steep discount. The photos look convincing, the timer says the sale ends soon, and the checkout process appears normal.

But many consumers who placed those orders say they never received anything at all. Others got low-quality knockoffs instead of the toy they expected. Some even reported extra unauthorized charges after their purchase.

One shopper in Ohio lost $46 trying to buy a trending Labubu toy. Another paid $65 for a Stitch plush that never arrived, and then noticed four additional attempted charges from the same seller. Attempts to reach customer service led nowhere.

These schemes are widespread, and scammers are counting on holiday shoppers being in a hurry.

How to avoid “hot toy” scams

1. Be skeptical of social media ads

Scammers use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to target people searching for specific toys. If an ad catches your eye, don’t click it—manually type the retailer’s website into your browser instead.

2. Stick with trusted retailers

Buying directly from major retailers or verified sellers dramatically reduces risk. Fake sites often mimic real ones, so double-check the URL for odd spellings or extra characters.

3. Treat unusually low prices as a warning sign

If a toy is sold out everywhere else but one unfamiliar site has it for half the cost, the listing is almost certainly bogus.

4. Research unfamiliar stores

Before sharing personal or payment information, look for real contact details, a working customer service line, and authentic reviews from past buyers.