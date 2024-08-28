Your college says you haven’t paid tuition? No, it’s a scam.

Classes are resuming at colleges and universities and students may be feeling those beginning-of-school butterflies. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that scammers are trying to take advantage of that.

The FTC says scammers are targeting students with phone calls, pretending to be from the schools financial office. The caller has bad news: Tuition has not been paid in full and if it isn’t paid immediately, the student’s class schedule will be cancelled.

The FTC points out even if there was a payment discrepancy, the student would be given ample time to make good. But the scammer is simply trying to create fear and a sense of uncertainty.

These calls might also be directed at a student’s parents.

What to do

The scammer will press the victim to pay over the phone with a credit card. Here’s the advice the FTC offers:

Resist the pressure to act quickly. If someone calls and demands that you give them your bank or credit card information immediately, don’t do it. That’s a scam. And only scammers demand payment with crypto, a wire transfer service like Western Union or MoneyGram, a payment app, or a gift card.

Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers fake caller ID numbers — sometimes even “spoofing” the first six digits to make it look like the call came from on-campus. Block unwanted calls.

Check it out. Most schools use secure student portals to post your bill and let you pay safely. Check any tuition balance there first. Or call the financial aid or billing office directly using a number you know is legit. They’ll help you verify any outstanding balances and when you need to pay.

If you get a call like this, the FTC suggests hanging up and calling the school's financial office. Next, tell your friends because, if you were targeted you probably weren’t the only one.