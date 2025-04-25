The FBI makes arrests in international sextortion scam

Key takeaways:

The FBI, along with law enforcement in Canada, Australia, and Nigeria, carried out Operation Artemis, targeting sextortion schemes that have led to over 20 teen suicides in the U.S. since 2021.

The operation resulted in 22 arrests in Nigeria, with at least one suspect tied to a U.S. victim who died by suicide after being extorted.

This global law enforcement initiative stemmed from a two-year FBI investigation linking thousands of reports of teenage boys being coerced into sharing explicit photos online.

The FBI and its partners in Canada, Australia, and Nigeria have dismantled a major sextortion network that preyed on teenage boys online—an exploitative scheme blamed for more than 20 youth suicides in the United States since 2021.

The multi-agency effort, dubbed Operation Artemis, culminated in the arrest of 22 people in Nigeria. At least one of the suspects has been directly linked to an American victim who died by suicide after being ensnared in the devastating scam. The FBI said these arrests mark the first coordinated global law enforcement response to financially motivated sextortion, a crime that has escalated rapidly with the rise of social media.

A months-long investigation

The FBI launched the operation nearly two years ago after noticing a surge in reports of teen boys being lured into sending explicit images to people posing as peers on social platforms. Once the images were shared, the victims were blackmailed—threatened with public exposure unless they paid money. Analysis of victims’ phones and social media accounts exposed a pattern of coercion and desperation, with many teens engaging in frantic attempts to preserve their dignity and prevent exposure.

“These young victims often feel trapped, ashamed, and terrified,” said an FBI spokesperson. “Tragically, some feel they have no way out.”

The FBI said the operation’s success underscores the power of international collaboration in combating cyber-enabled crimes that cross borders and target vulnerable individuals. Authorities are urging parents, educators, and caregivers to talk openly with teens about online safety and to report any instances of sextortion to law enforcement immediately.

