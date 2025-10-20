Consumer groups warn of 'unstoppable' glut of robocalls if rules are weakened

• Consumer advocates warn FCC proposal would “gut” key robocall protections

• Rule changes would erase company-specific do-not-call lists and opt-out tools

• Groups say move would make it harder for consumers and small businesses to stop intrusive calls

A coalition of national consumer organizations is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to abandon plans that would roll back key safeguards against unwanted robocalls. In a letter to the agency, the groups warned that the proposal would strip consumers and small business owners of two core protections under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

The FCC is considering repealing rules that require companies to maintain internal “do-not-call” lists—records of people who have specifically asked not to be contacted—and to provide an automated opt-out option in all prerecorded robocalls. The consumer coalition said both rules are essential for giving individuals a direct way to stop unwanted marketing calls.

Consumers would face 'unstoppable telemarketing robocalls'

“Instead of removing effective protection against robocalls, the FCC should address the increasing number of unwanted and illegal robocalls plaguing telephone subscribers,” said Patrick Crotty, senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC). “Consumers and small business owners should never be subjected to unstoppable telemarketing and other robocalls.”

If the company-specific do-not-call requirement is scrapped, consumers who aren’t on the National Do Not Call Registry would have no recourse to stop telemarketers. Even those who are on the national list would lose the right to block calls from businesses they’ve patronized within the past 18 months—an exemption that advocates say could lead to months of relentless calls.

“Simply buying something from a business should not subject consumers to 18 months of unstoppable telemarketing robocalls,” the groups wrote.

Opt-out removal seen as a threat to small businesses

Advocates also objected to the FCC’s plan to remove the requirement that prerecorded calls include an automated opt-out mechanism. Without that, they said, both consumers and small business owners would find it harder to stop intrusive marketing calls that disrupt daily operations.

Deleting the opt-out rule “will make it more difficult for consumers and small businesses to stop calls that disrupt their lives and impact their livelihood,” the coalition said.

Groups say FCC proposal undermines congressional mandate

Margot Saunders, another senior attorney at NCLC, said the FCC’s proposal “falls woefully short” of its legal duty to curb unwanted robocalls. “The FCC is obligated by Congress, and the American people, to reduce unwanted robocalls and telemarketing,” she said. “Instead of helping, the FCC’s proposal will eradicate the best method for telephone service subscribers to tell robocallers that their calls must stop.”

The letter was sent ahead of the FCC’s planned October Open Commission meeting, where the proposals are expected to be considered.

What you can do if robocalls won’t stop

1. Use the National Do Not Call Registry

Register your number at donotcall.gov or by calling 1-888-382-1222. Telemarketers must stop calling registered numbers within 31 days, though scams and political calls are often exempt.

2. Revoke permission directly

If you’ve done business with a company, you can tell them—verbally or in writing—to stop calling. Keep a record of the request, including date and time.

3. Use your carrier’s blocking tools

Most wireless carriers offer free or low-cost services to block suspected spam calls. Check your provider’s website or app settings under “call protection” or “spam filter.”

4. Don’t engage with robocallers

Pressing buttons or responding can confirm your number is active and invite more calls. Hang up immediately if a recording answers.

5. Report persistent offenders

File a complaint with the FCC at fcc.gov/complaints or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

6. Consider a call-blocking app

Third-party apps such as Hiya, RoboKiller, and YouMail can identify and filter suspected robocalls, though results vary.