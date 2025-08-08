FTC cracks down on IM Mastery Academy founders in $1.2 billion fraud case

Three defendants will pay $2.5 million to settle FTC and Nevada allegations over deceptive earnings claims tied to a financial training MLM scheme.

The group, operating under names like IM Mastery Academy and IYOVIA, targeted young people via social media with promises of luxury lifestyles.

The FTC says the scheme caused more than $1.2 billion in consumer harm since 2018.

Three key figures behind a sprawling financial training and alleged multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme—once known as IM Mastery Academy—have agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the state of Nevada. The regulators say the trio used deceptive income promises and glamorized social media marketing to lure consumers—especially young adults—into buying financial education packages and joining a recruitment-driven business opportunity.

The defendants—Global Dynasty Network, LLC, Jason Brown, and Matthew Rosa—were top earners and promoters of the program, according to the joint federal-state complaint. The companies and individuals operated under a variety of names, including IYOVIA, IM Academy, iMarketsLive, and IM Mastery Academy, and promised participants the opportunity to profit through forex trading and crypto education, along with lucrative commissions for recruiting others.

In reality, the FTC says the business relied on exaggerated or baseless income claims, with few consumers making real money. Since 2018, total consumer losses linked to the scheme have exceeded $1.2 billion, the agency alleges.

Luxuries, lies, and MLM profits

Brown and Rosa, described as among the highest-paid promoters in the scheme, allegedly pocketed more than $36 million in profits—most of it funneled through their company, Global Dynasty Network. The FTC says Brown even hired a third party to post fake positive reviews online under a pseudonym to boost the company’s image.

Their promotional strategy relied heavily on aspirational lifestyle marketing, including posts on Instagram and TikTok showcasing luxury cars, international travel, and high-end shopping—implying that these were funded by trading gains or MLM commissions. In reality, many participants lost money or failed to earn back their initial investment.

The defendants also trained other marketers to make similar deceptive claims while avoiding detection, the complaint says.

The terms of the settlement

Under the proposed settlement, the three parties are barred from making earnings claims about any product or service unless they have written evidence that the results are typical. They are also permanently banned from:

Misrepresenting earnings or product performance in any business they operate or promote.

Violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule, including false claims about profitability.

Offering negative option services (subscriptions that renew automatically) without clear disclosures and affirmative consent from consumers.

While the judgment against the trio totals $36 million, that amount is suspended after they pay $2.5 million, based on their reported financial condition. If they are found to have misrepresented their finances, the full amount could become due.

A broader warning on MLMs

The case underscores ongoing concerns about deceptive marketing in the MLM and financial education spaces, particularly those that promise wealth through crypto, forex, or online investing. The FTC has been increasingly aggressive in policing such schemes in recent years, including actions against companies like Success By Health and Digital Altitude.

Consumers are urged to approach MLM and trading education opportunities with caution, particularly when high earnings claims are not backed by clear evidence, and when profitability appears tied more to recruitment than actual product value.

📌 Tip: Always verify earnings claims before buying into a business opportunity. If someone flaunts luxury goods as evidence of success, ask for documentation—not just Instagram posts.