Telecom firm ordered to block Walmart-impersonation robocalls

FCC orders SK Teleco to halt transmission of Walmart-impersonation robocalls or face removal from U.S. networks

Scam campaign used AI voices “Emma” and “Carl” to solicit victims’ personal data, including Social Security numbers

Provider failed to respond to repeated traceback notices, triggering enforcement action and a 48-hour mitigation deadline

Federal regulators have issued an urgent cease-and-desist order to SK Teleco after investigators concluded the company was transmitting a massive robocall scam that impersonated Walmart employees and attempted to steal consumers’ personal information.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau said that SK Teleco must immediately stop processing the fraudulent calls or risk being barred entirely from routing traffic across U.S. communications networks. The agency gave the company 48 hours to block the illegal traffic and 14 days to implement measures preventing its return.

According to the FCC, the robocall campaign used artificial voices identifying themselves as “Emma” or “Carl,” claiming to alert consumers to a supposed $919.45 “preauthorized purchase” of a PlayStation 5 bundle on their Walmart accounts. Recipients were told to “press 1” to cancel the order or reach customer support.

Those who complied were connected to live operators who sought personal details, including Social Security numbers, under the guise of resolving the fake transaction.

Red flag

But being asked to confirm a purchase is highly unusual. Merchants rarely ask a consumer if they really made a purchase, and these messages are nearly always a scam.

Between January 21 and April 11 of this year, the FCC-authorized Industry Traceback Group identified 29 specific calls to wireless numbers linked to the scam. Robocall-blocking service YouMail estimated the scheme generated nearly 8 million calls nationwide, underscoring the scale of the fraudulent campaign.

Traceback investigators say they notified SK Teleco multiple times, supplying call records and urging the provider to investigate and stop the traffic. The company, however, failed to respond, the FCC said.

Under federal law, telemarketing calls to mobile phones using prerecorded or artificial voices are prohibited without prior express consent or an emergency justification, neither of which applied in this case.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr criticized the provider’s inaction, stating:

“Scammers and thieves using our phone networks to defraud consumers or steal personal data is illegal, and voice service providers must be part of the solution. While most providers understand this responsibility, we won’t tolerate those that turn a blind eye and allow shady robocallers on their networks.”

If SK Teleco fails to act

If SK Teleco does not swiftly eliminate the scam traffic and demonstrate measures to prevent recurrence, the FCC said it will direct all other carriers to block the company’s calls, effectively disconnecting SK Teleco from the U.S. telecommunications system.