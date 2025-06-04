Write a review
Prisoners were scamming seniors from prison, Florida charges

Florida law enforcement launches prison raids to combat scams targeting elderly citizens, uncovering contraband used by inmates to exploit victims. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

It could be called occupational therapy but no one's happy about it

  • Coordinated state prison raids yield contraband linked to schemes defrauding elderly Floridians

  • Officials warn that inmates are using cellphones and technology to run scams from behind bars

  • Florida law enforcement vows aggressive action to protect the state’s vulnerable senior population

It's no secret that prisons are full of criminals, who are cut off from their normal sources of revenue and forced to use alternative methods to earn what in other circumstances might be called walking-around money. 

Many prison inmates have an extensive background in running scams and are happy to take on apprentices for a share of their ill-gotten gain. Combine that with the miniaturization of communications gear and you have a problem. 

Seeking to at least contain if not solve the problem, Florida law enforcement officials recently executed surprise search and seizure operations in three state prisons thought to be the nexus of schemes targeting senior citizens. The operations were announced Tuesday by Attorney General James Uthmeier alongside state and local law enforcement leaders.

The raids uncovered a cache of contraband, including:

  • 39 contraband cellphones

  • 94 chargers

  • 10 SIM cards

  • 4 WiFi hotspots

  • 10 earbuds

  • 3 SD cards

  • 10 batteries

Officials say the items were being used by inmates to orchestrate scams—often targeting retirees with deceptive phone calls, fake emergencies, and fraudulent investment schemes.

“Florida is the #1 state to retire, and we have a duty to protect the seniors living out their golden years,” said Uthmeier. “We’re locking down our prisons and locking up the criminals who prey on our elderly.”

Not just security risks

“Contraband cellphones are not just security risks—they’re weapons used to exploit, extort, and endanger lives far beyond prison walls,”said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon. 

The action follows a surge in reports of elder fraud linked to inmates using smuggled devices to access the internet and contact victims. Law enforcement leaders issued a stern warning to offenders.

“If you target our seniors, we will target you,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Protecting our elderly isn’t optional—it’s our moral obligation.”

What to do

Uthmeier is urging seniors to stay vigilant and outlined key tips for avoiding scams:

  • Avoid high-pressure sales tactics

  • Don’t share personal information with strangers

  • Consult with family or friends before making financial decisions

  • Monitor accounts regularly

  • Be cautious of suspicious emails or text links

