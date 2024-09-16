Scam emails use these words to trick you

Countless spam emails enter inboxes everyday, but scammers are ripping people off more successfully by using specific words.

Scam emails containing "income" had the highest rate of people clicking through, followed by "investment" and "money," according to email app ZeroBounce, which analyzed large datasets to determine the most dangerous and recurring words.

On the other hand, the three words with the lowest rate of click throughs were "free," "debt" and "cash."

"They often use words like 'money' or 'important' to grab your attention and create a false sense of urgency or opportunity, making it easier for people to let their guard down," ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase said.

"It’s important to identify these red flags and not take things at face value to avoid these dangerous schemes," he added.

But more frequently appearing words aren't necesarily as good at getting people to fall victim.

For example, the word "free" appeared the most but had the lowest click-through rate.

Tips for protecting yourself from scam emails

There are some simple ways that experts say you can avoid scam emails.