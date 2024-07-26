Fake reviews are off-the-chain, but there are ways to spot them

The validity of product reviews on the wide-open internet is becoming increasingly difficult to manage because of the rampage of artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2023 alone, Google took down an eye-popping 170 million fake reviews of businesses, hotels, and restaurants -- up 32% from 2022. A recent Fakespot study revealed that certain product categories have a high percentage of unreliable reviews, too -- with up to 75% of reviews for some products being deemed fake.

Added together, it’s making it harder and harder for consumers to trust online feedback.

Is there anything a consumer can do to prevent themselves from being sucked in by a fake AI review? There is – not only by scrutinizing certain categories, but also by watching how reviews are constructed.

For example, Fakespot’s study found that there are five categories you can shop with confidence. There are:

Apple products: Fakespot researchers said that 84% of Apple product reviews are genuine. Much of this is attributed to Apple consumers being Apple fans. At some point, they purchased an Apple product, found it to be reliable, fell in love with the support they got, and devoted themselves to being an Apple customer whenever they could.

Video game chairs: “Gamers, rejoice! 84% of reviews for video game chairs are trustworthy, making this a solid category for your next purchase,” Fakespot researchers said.

Books: Book lovers can be pretty vocal and whether they like a book or not, Fakespot’s study of nearly 3,000 book reviews found that 81% of those were genuine.

Computers: Attention, tech enthusiasts, you’re in luck! An impressive 79% of reviews for computers are genuine, ensuring you get the real scoop before you buy.

Home office desks: there is a certain luxury of being given an office desk. When someone drops hundreds of dollars on one, then spends the time and energy to put it together, they want it to be worth their money. Fakespot’s verdict? It says 68% of home office desk reviews are legit.

Top 5 categories to watch out for

When it comes to being duped about a product, Fakespot researchers gave a grade of “D” or lower to these five products, essentially because of fake reviews:

Slides: Not the microscope kind, but the playground kind. Fakespot found that a troublesome 75% of reviews for slides are unreliable, making it the least reliable category in its study.

Pajamas: Since we spend a third of our lives in bed, most of us who don’t sleep as naked as a jaybird, like to cozy up with a warm pair of PJs. But Fakespot says we should cozy up with caution, as 62% of pajama reviews aren’t genuine.

Basketball: Sports gear shoppers should also be wary, because 61% of basketball-related product reviews are unreliable.

Stick vacuums and electric brooms: The first of two glass half-full/half-empty categories, with 57% unreliable reviews in this category.

Fashion hoodies and sweatshirts: The other in the half-full/half-empty reviews are hoodies and sweatshirts Like vacuums, 57% of reviews in this category are not reliable, despite the large number of products reviewed (6,078).

Don’t get fooled again

As artificial intelligence advances, fake reviews are becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot, blurring the line between authentic feedback and fabricated content. The AI experts at AIPRM shared three tips with ConsumerAffairs to help you spot fake AI reviews and shop with confidence.

Watch for generic gimmicks: Because AI has made fakers lazier than ever, AI-generated reviews can seem like they were pulled from a big fat, one-size-fits-all script – bland, vague, and lacking in personality.

“Be wary of reviews that rely on generic phrases and could be applied to almost any product, AIPRM said. “Instead, look for reviews that describe how the product was used, highlight specific features that stood out, and share any unique experiences the reviewer had. Genuine reviews often include nuances and personal insights that are harder for AI to replicate.”

One example of a potentially fake review is “This product is great. It works well. I recommend it.”

Where, on the other hand, a real review might say, “I’ve been using this vacuum cleaner for two months, and I'm really impressed with how it tackles pet hair! The battery life could be better, but overall, it’s a solid purchase for pet owners.” Reviewers who post videos along with their reviews, like some do on Amazon, strengthens the validity of those reviews, too.

Analyze the reviewer’s profile: Time to get on your inner-Columbo, your CSI, or whichever detective you want to be and examine reviewer’s profiles for clues about authenticity. “Real users usually have a history of varied reviews across different products and services,” AIPRM notes.

“In contrast, fake profiles might only have a handful of reviews, often clustered around the same dates, or lack any personal details like a profile picture and bio.”

Example: Potentially fake profile: A user with three reviews that are all 5-star ratings, posted within the same week.

Real profile: A user with a mix of positive and critical reviews spanning various product categories over several months or years.

Look for extreme opinions: One thing that many miss because as they gloss over reviews is the impact that extreme opinions pockmark on their brains – “best,” “life-changing," "the absolute best," or "perfect in every way.

Or, on the flip side, excessively negative feedback – feedback probably written by the product’s competitor. The gold star BS detector here is that those reviews lack any real details to back them up.

“Genuine reviews often present a balanced perspective, acknowledging both the pros and cons of a product or service,” AIPRM theorizes.