Why Americans are letting calls go to voicemail — and the rise of AI scams is a big reason

Fear is driving silence: A growing number of Americans are avoiding phone calls altogether, with 82% ignoring even important calls due to concerns about scams.

AI is raising the stakes: Deepfake voice scams and increasingly convincing texts are making it harder to tell what’s real — and shaking trust in everyday communication.

Avoidance comes at a cost: Skipping unknown calls can mean missing doctors, family, or work opportunities, highlighting the need for smarter ways to spot and handle scams.

If you’ve started ignoring calls from unknown numbers — or even letting familiar ones go to voicemail — you’re definitely not alone. For a growing number of Americans, the simple act of answering the phone has become a gamble.

New survey data from Truecaller shows that AI-powered scams are making people more hesitant than ever to pick up, with many reporting real financial losses and a lingering sense that they’re not fully protected. As these scams become more convincing and harder to spot, everyday communication is starting to feel less routine — and a lot more risky.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Clayton LiaBraaten, Senior Executive Industry Expert at Truecaller who explained that this shift isn’t just about annoyance anymore – it’s about trust.

Why aren’t consumers answering their phones?

According to LiaBraaten, the primary driver for many consumers not answering the phone is a pervasive fear of scams that has reached a breaking point.

“Our latest data shows that 82% of Americans now ignore important calls specifically because they are afraid of being defrauded,” he said. “This isn't just about avoiding a nuisance anymore; it has evolved into a communication paralysis. 75% of respondents reported being targeted by a scam call or text in just the last 12 months. In those 12 months, one in four respondents fell victim to a scam that cost them money, with 7% losing more than $250.

“The rise of AI-powered deepfakes is a major catalyst. Since 30% of people have already received a deepfake voice call impersonating a loved one or official – the public is no longer sure who is really on the other end. The pattern shows a decline in confidence, as 84% of consumers are more concerned about these threats than they were only a year ago, leading to a massive spike in call avoidance.”

How do you handle the influx of scam calls?

While most of us have gotten used to ignoring unknown numbers, LiaBraaten says that method is becoming a double-edged sword.

“We are seeing people screen out real life, along with the scams,” he said. “The cost of silence is evident, in that 82% of respondents admit they have ignored important calls or texts out of fear. These can be communications from doctors, family members, teachers, etc.

“This also extends to working professionals; for the 33% of Americans who heavily rely on phone communication for their work, this avoidance has real professional consequences, such as a loss of new business leads. Simply hitting decline isn't a sustainable solution; it’s a symptom of a trust crisis that stops the flow of essential information. You shouldn't have to miss an important doctor's appointment or a new business lead because of fear.”

What should you do?

LiaBraaten offered some of his best tips for helping consumers tackle the growing scam call issue: