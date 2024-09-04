Chase Bank calls out social media influencers promoting bank fraud

A new viral trend has emerged on social media and Chase Bank is trying to nip it in the bud.

Posters on TikTok and X have produced videos that claim to show a way to make money. The posters fill out a bogus check, deposit it into their account using an ATM, and then immediately withdraw the cash before the check bounces.

According to Chase, that’s not a ticket to easy money but a ticket to jail. The bank was quick to call out those promoting this scheme and pointed out that it’s an unambiguous case of bank fraud.

Promoters of the scheme have called it a “glitch,” something people can take advantage of. Chase says it’s not a glitch, it’s knowingly depositing a phony check – and people who do it end up in jail.

“We are aware of this incident, and it has been addressed,” a spokesperson for Chase said in a statement to NBC News. “Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple.”

It’s not clear if this has become a trend or if anyone has actually used the “glitch” to defraud a bank. But one video showed a line forming at a Chase ATM in New York, with the suggestion that the scheme was being tried.

This isn't the first time a viral social media trend has urged people to break the law. During the pandemic a video on TikTok showed people how to easily steal certain model year Hyundais and Kias. It resullted in a wave of thefts and property damage.