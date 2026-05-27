A new scam is targeting motorists at gas pumps

Criminals are targeting gas stations with a simple metal screw that allows them to steal gas after customers leave.

Authorities say the scam can cost drivers hundreds of dollars before they realize anything is wrong.

Investigators are urging consumers to inspect gas pumps carefully before filling up.

Drivers across several states are being warned about a new type of gas station scam in which criminals tamper with fuel pumps to steal gasoline and charge it to a previous customer.

It’s called the “screw method” because the scammers tamper with the gas pump using carpenter’s screws to cause it to malfunction. Here's how it works: A motorist purchases fuel with a debit or credit card and returns the handle to the pump when they’re finished. The gas has stopped flowing, but the pump is still active. It hasn’t shut off.

Once the motorist drives away, the scammer approaches the pump and begins filling several gas containers. The new purchase is billed to the last motorist’s debit or credit card. The scheme has victimized consumers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and California so far, and law enforcement officials fear it will spread nationwide.

Officials say the scam differs from traditional skimming operations that steal credit card data. Instead of targeting payment information, the new fraud directly targets the fuel itself. It’s also low-tech.

How it works

Police say that by placing a metal screw in the nozzle cradle, the pump remains active. So, if you see a screw in the cradle, remove it and inform the station operator that the gas pump has been targeted by a scammer.

"Someone could’ve come up right behind me and pumped out everything in my debit card because there’s no limit. It’s not going to stop until that person leaves, so you can overdraft an account like that," Christian Quaker, told FOX2 Detroit.

State regulators and fuel retailers are increasing inspections at stations following reports of the scam. Some stations are upgrading pump security with reinforced locks, surveillance cameras, and electronic monitoring systems designed to detect unauthorized access.

What to do

Consumer advocates say drivers should remain alert for signs of pump tampering, including broken security seals, loose panels, or unusual attachments near nozzles and hoses.

Drivers are also encouraged to use stations operated by major retailers that conduct frequent inspections and maintenance.

Authorities say anyone who suspects pump tampering should notify local law enforcement and the state agency that regulates fuel pumps and gas stations.