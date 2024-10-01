These five things make consumers vulnerable to identity theft

Technology is part of modern life but with it, there is the growing threat of identity theft. Technology may make life easier for consumers but unfortunately, it’s also a tool for scammers.

A survey by Nationwide shows just how vulnerable consumers are and where the threats are coming from. The survey found that 52% of consumers encounter threats through spam phone calls, while 47% report facing risks via personal email.

The survey also found that 41% of respondents have either been victims of identity theft or know someone who has. Thirty-three percent of respondents said they had been notified that their personal data was involved in a company's data breach within the past year.

"Cybercrime poses a profound threat to U.S. consumers, as criminals' methods and the technology available to them evolves and improves," says Sarah Jacobs, Nationwide vice president of Personal Lines Product Development.

"Identity theft can devastate individuals financially and emotionally, leading to long-lasting repercussions that can hinder personal and professional opportunities. Consumers must take these threats seriously and work to safeguard their personal information and finances or insure against the possibility that their information is stolen."

Biggest threats

Here are five areas where consumers appear to be most vulnerable: