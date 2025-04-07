Toll scams multiplied in early 2025: How the scam works

A toll scam is increasingly targeting Americans through text messages.

The first three months of the year have had back-to-back increases in the number of toll scams sent by text messages from fraudsters pretending to be toll collectors such as E-ZPass, according to data provided to ConsumerAffairs by cybersecurity app Guardio, which analyzed activity among its users.

There was a 53% jump in toll scam text messages in March from the previous month, while January saw a 97% increase from December.

Overall, there was 604% growth, or more than seven times jump, of toll scam texts in the first three months of 2025 from the previous three-month period in 2024, Guardio said.

How does the toll scam work?

The toll scam impersonates a legitimate toll collection agency, such as E-ZPass, and asks people to click on a link to make a payment sent by text message.

The scam also threatens late fees if a payment isn't sent within the next 12 hours.

This is a toll scam text, supposedly from E-ZPass, sent to a ConsumerAffairs journalist in March:

"E-ZPass Toll Violation Notice: This is an official notice regarding an outsanding toll balance on your E-ZPass account. To avoid incurring additional late fees, please ensure payment is made within the next 12 hours. Failure to make payment may result in increased charges and potential reporting to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)."

Like other scams, the toll scam preys on emotions by creating a false sense of urgency, said James McQuiggan, security awareness advocate at cybersecurity firm KnowBe4, in comments provided to ConsumerAffairs.

"Mobile phishing campaigns are becoming more common, as cybercriminals are impersonating companies like E-ZPass in a very believable way by telling people that they have unpaid tolls," he said. "Always stop and think before acting, especially if the message seems urgent."

Government officials have also been warning about toll scam texts lately.

In April 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had received more than 2,000 complaints in March about toll scams impersonating collection agencies in at least three states.

In January, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said to "tell everyone" about a surge in the toll scams.

“Scammers have become skilled at imitating legitimate companies, sometimes even linking to legitimate websites," he said. "Text-based toll charge scams are prevalent right now and knowing what to look for can keep consumers safe against these tactics."

What to do it if sent a toll scam text

Don't click the link or respond. Separately visit the valid website, such as EZ-Pass, to confirm nothing is owed. Report the scam to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission. Delete scam texts.

