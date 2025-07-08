Look out! Fake job offers want your money and your private info

You don't get legitimate job offers from companies you didn't apply to.

Anyone who wants money from you is probably not offering you a legitimate job.

Be very careful corresponding with anyone who doesn't have an official, corporate email account and website.

Scammers posing as recruiters for high-profile companies are preying on job seekers with fake remote job offers, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned this week, as reports of employment-related fraud continue to surge across the country.

“Scammers are always ‘hiring,’ but they don’t actually want to employ you,” the FTC said in its latest advisory. “Instead, they want your money, personal information, or both.”

Fake offers arriving by text and email

The scams often begin with emails or texts that appear to come from legitimate employers, offering remote jobs with attractive salaries and benefits. These messages frequently include official-looking logos, sophisticated language, and even links to seemingly professional websites.

But a closer look reveals red flags. Scammers may use personal email accounts such as @gmail.com or @yahoo.com instead of corporate email domains. After initial contact, they often rush applicants into sharing sensitive personal information — such as Social Security numbers, bank account details, or copies of driver’s licenses — under the guise of setting up direct deposit or completing “employment paperwork.”

“Real employers won’t ask for that kind of information before they’ve actually interviewed and hired you,” the FTC emphasized.

Scams cost victims millions

Job scams are far from a new phenomenon, but they’ve become increasingly sophisticated and widespread, particularly as remote work has become more common. According to the FBI’s 2023 Internet Crime Report, employment scams cost Americans more than $300 million last year alone, a sharp increase from previous years.

“These scammers know people are eager for flexible, work-from-home opportunities,” said Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance. “They’re exploiting that desire to steal money and identities.”

In one common variation of the scam, victims receive fake checks for “office equipment” or other job-related expenses. They’re instructed to deposit the check and then quickly wire funds back to the “employer” to pay a vendor. Later, the bank flags the check as counterfeit, leaving the victim on the hook for thousands of dollars.

How to protect yourself

The FTC offered several tips for spotting and avoiding job scams:

Check the sender’s email address. Legitimate recruiters typically use official business emails rather than free personal accounts.

Be cautious of requests for personal information. Employers shouldn’t ask for Social Security numbers, bank account details, or scans of ID cards before an official job offer and legitimate onboarding process.

Research recruiters and companies. Search online for the recruiter’s name, the company, and keywords like “scam” or “complaint.”

Watch for urgency. Scammers often pressure victims to act quickly, leaving little time to verify details.

Never pay for a job. Legitimate employers won’t ask you to pay upfront fees for training, equipment, or background checks.

For more guidance, consumers can visit the FTC’s official resource page at https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/job-scams

“Take your time and do your homework,” the FTC advised. “It could save you money, your personal information, and the heartache of a job that never existed.”