Five scams that could target you this holiday season

Online purchase scams remain one of the riskiest threats for shoppers this season

Holiday “gift exchange” posts on social media often hide illegal pyramid schemes

Fake toll texts, shady holiday apps, and bogus gift-card offers are surging

We’ve all been conditioned to be wary of imposter scams and those fake job offers that show up as texts on a seemingly daily basis. But as holiday shopping ramps up, so do the holiday-focused scams designed to separate consumers from their money, personal data, and holiday cheer.

ConsumerAffairs is seeing increased reports of misleading ads, phishing attempts, fake gift offers, and even bogus Santa apps — all aimed at exploiting seasonal excitement and stress.

Below are some of the most common schemes emerging this year, along with tips on how to stay safe.

1. Misleading social media ads

If you’ve noticed an uptick in catchy ads for too-good-to-be-true products on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, you’re not alone. Consumer advocates say complaints continue to pour in from shoppers who:

Paid for items that never arrived

Were enrolled in hidden monthly subscriptions

Received counterfeit or poor-quality knockoffs

These schemes are rampant. The 2024 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found online purchase scams were the fourth riskiest scam of the year.

How to protect yourself:

Research companies before you buy

Look for verified reviews (not just comments on the ad)

Avoid deals that require payment through Zelle, Venmo, or wire transfer

2. Social media gift exchanges — still a pyramid scheme

What started years ago as the “Secret Sister” chain letter has mutated into dozens of digital variations: wine exchanges, bourbon swaps, $10 gift chains, “pay-it-forward” money lists, and even a “Secret Santa Dog” version for pet lovers.

No matter the theme, they share two problems:

They collect personal information — not just yours, but your friends’ and family’s They’re illegal pyramid schemes, meaning most participants lose money

The promise of getting dozens of gifts in return for sending one is mathematically impossible — and the people behind these posts often harvest personal data along the way.

3. Holiday apps aimed at kids

Parents may download apps that let children video-chat Santa or track his sleigh, but not all of these festive-looking tools are harmless. Some free apps contain:

Excessive advertising

Data tracking buried in privacy policies

Malware disguised as holiday entertainment

Before installing, check reviews and read what information the app collects. Be especially cautious with free apps targeted at kids.

4. Fake toll collection texts

With more people logging road miles to visit family, scammers are sending texts impersonating state toll agencies. The message typically claims you owe a small fee and includes a link to “pay now.”

Clicking the link may expose your financial data or install malware.

What to do:

If you think you may have missed a toll, go directly to your state’s legitimate tolling website — never through a texted link.

5. Free gift card offers that aren’t free

Everyone loves the word “free,” and scammers know it. Fraudsters are blasting out emails, pop-ups, and text messages that impersonate recognizable retailers and promise:

Free gift cards

Loyalty-customer rewards

“Randomly selected” prizes

In reality, these messages are designed to capture personal information or lure you into clicking malicious links.

If you receive one:

Mark the email as spam and delete it

If you already opened it, don’t click anything

Never share personal details to “claim” a gift

Holiday cheer shouldn’t come with a side of identity theft or financial loss. Staying skeptical of unsolicited texts, viral social media posts, and unusually generous offers can help keep the season merry — and your personal information safe.