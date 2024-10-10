Extended car warranty company making refunds

A company called American Vehicle Protection tricked people into buying expensive car warranties they didn't need, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They claimed they worked for car dealers and manufacturers.

Refunds on the way

The FTC is sending more than $449,000 in refunds to consumers who were tricked by American Vehicle Protection Corp.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Analytics, at 833-889-7400, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.