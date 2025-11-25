Amazon warns Black Friday shoppers about fraud

Retail giant Amazon has issued a major security alert to its roughly 200–220 million current Amazon Prime members globally, cautioning them about an uptick in sophisticated phishing attacks.

The typical scam involves fake emails, text messages or calls telling a Prime subscriber that their membership is about to renew—or that a payment method has failed—then directing them to a counterfeit login page to harvest their credentials and payment details.

Amazon reports it shut down more than 55,000 phishing webpages and disabled over 12,000 phone numbers tied to impersonation fraud in the past year.

In a cybersecurity update earlier this year, Amazon alerted its massive Prime subscriber base that fraudsters are targeting the e-commerce giant’s customers with an array of impersonation scams designed to steal login credentials and payment information. That warning has been borne out.

According to several security firms, scammers are posing as Amazon representatives — or as Prime-renewal notices — to trick users into handing over sensitive data.

The most common ploy begins with an email, SMS or voicemail claiming the user’s Prime membership is about to renew at a higher cost, or that their account has been compromised and needs “verification.”

A conspicuous “Cancel subscription” or “Update payment method” link then leads to a fake Amazon login page. Once credentials are entered, scammers can gain control of the victim’s Amazon account — and, potentially, any other online accounts using the same password.

Amazon warns that many of these spoofed messages contain personal details such as the recipient’s name, item history or even the last digits of their payment card — data likely harvested from unrelated data breaches or dark-web sources — in order to lend the email a veneer of authenticity.

What Amazon is doing

In its notice, Amazon states it has:

Shut down over 55,000 phishing websites and blocked more than 12,000 phone numbers tied to impersonation scams.

Introduced verified-sender badges (for example, in Gmail/Yahoo) so genuine Amazon emails carry the official smile-logo icon;

Urged users to check their Amazon account’s “Message Center” for legitimate communications rather than relying solely on email links.

How users can protect themselves

Experts and Amazon alike recommend these steps:

Never click links in unexpected emails or texts. Instead, open the Amazon app or manually navigate to amazon.com (or your local site) and check your account status. Enable two-step verification (2SV) on your Amazon account so that even if your password is stolen, the attacker still needs the second factor. Use a strong, unique password for your Amazon account — and avoid re-using the same password across multiple sites. Monitor your credit-card and bank statements for unfamiliar charges, and respond quickly if you suspect you’ve entered credentials on a fake site. Forward suspicious messages to Amazon’s abuse address (e.g., stop-spoofing@amazon.com) or report via the “Report A Scam” page in your region.

Why now?

Analysts say the timing of the alert is no coincidence. With large sale events like Prime Day and the upcoming holiday shopping season, users are already receiving more emails from Amazon about renewals, delivery status or deals — making them more vulnerable to phishing attacks that piggyback on that noise.

Additionally, fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated in mimicking Amazon’s brand, styling emails and fake login pages to look nearly identical to the real thing, with women’s names, order histories and other personal information that increases the victim’s sense of urgency or legitimacy.