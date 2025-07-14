Scammers are ready to strike after Prime Day

Scammers often strike after Prime Day, targeting consumers with fake delivery messages while they wait for packages.

AI-powered scams are becoming harder to spot, mimicking legitimate messages from Amazon, UPS, and FedEx.

Experts urge consumers to be proactive, avoid clicking suspicious links, enable two-factor authentication, and verify messages through official apps.





The most recent iteration of Amazon’s Prime Day has recently come to a close.

While many consumers are used to the spike in scams during the multi-day sales event, it may be less well-known that scammers like to strike in the days following the sales.

To help navigate the scam risks, ConsumerAffairs talked to Clayton LiaBraaten, Senior Executive Advisor at Truecaller, to learn about this next wave of scams, who's most at risk, and what to watch for in the coming days.

“Post-Prime Day, we see a spike in delivery-related scams as consumers place orders and await packages,” LiaBraaten said. “Fraudsters know this is the perfect opportunity to impersonate shipping carriers like Amazon, UPS, or FedEx.

“Both consumers who have participated in Prime Day and those who have avoided shopping altogether will face the same threats.”

What to look out for

LiaBraaten shared the biggest warning signs consumers should be aware of:

Be vigilant for messages that urge you to act fast, reschedule a missed delivery, or confirm a shipping address.

Scammers rely on patterns of urgency and familiarity; the latter is crucial to gaining trust.

If you get a text or email that looks like it's from a retailer or delivery service, don’t click links or input any information unless you’ve verified the contact through the official website or app.

The rise of AI in scams

LiaBraaten explained that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has made it easier than ever for scammers to attack at any time.

“With the rise of AI and machine learning, scammers are crafting more identical texts and emails that resemble the actual sender, and it's becoming harder to detect the legitimate from the illegitimate,” he said.

“Using fonts, language, tone, and company graphics, AI is making it easier than ever for scammers to have a leg up on how they present these tactics. It is not perfect – consumers must look for signs like odd grammar, strange email addresses, or requests that don’t match order activity. Legitimate companies don’t ask for sensitive data via SMS or email.”

Stay vigilant post-Prime Day

The biggest thing to note: everyone is a target for these kinds of scams. However, that doesn’t mean they’re unavoidable.

LiaBraaten urges consumers to be vigilant when checking emails or reading texts, and take extra security measures to protect data and personal information.

“Turn on two-factor authentication for your accounts and don’t reuse or share passwords,” he said.

“Regarding delivery updates, do not follow suspicious links; go directly to your Amazon or carrier app and log into your account to see legitimate, real-time updates. And never provide personal, financial, or login info from an unsolicited message. If something feels off, it probably is.”

Don’t be reactive

LiaBraaten’s final piece of advice: be proactive, not reactive.

“Scammers are social engineers and evolve quickly, but they still rely on one thing: human response,” he said.

“We must slow down and not be reactive. It is more beneficial to be proactive to avoid these scammers and stay skeptical, i.e., verify before clicking. By doing so, we take away their power.

“If you have loved ones who are not as technically savvy, educate them on how to safely navigate this online space and introduce them to the tools that work on their behalf to block these scammers proactively.”