That email claiming to be from Microsoft support is probably a fake

Scammers are sending emails that appear to come from Microsoft, warning users their accounts face suspension or deletion.

The messages use urgent language and official-looking logos to pressure recipients into clicking malicious links.

Security experts say the goal is to steal login credentials and gain access to email, financial accounts, and personal data.

Consumers are reporting a surge in scam emails that appear to come from Microsoft, warning recipients of serious problems with their email accounts and urging immediate action.

The messages, which often feature Microsoft’s logo and branding, claim that the recipient’s account has been flagged for “unusual activity,” is “over quota,” or will be permanently suspended unless the user verifies their information within 24 hours.

Cybersecurity experts say the emails are phishing attempts designed to trick people into handing over their Microsoft login credentials.

What the emails look like

In many cases, the subject lines read like urgent security alerts: “Final Notice: Account Suspension Pending,” “Unusual Sign-In Activity Detected,” or “Mailbox Will Be Deleted.”

The body of the message typically warns that the recipient’s Outlook, Hotmail, or Microsoft 365 account has encountered a serious issue. A prominent button — often labeled “Verify Now,” “Update Account,” or “Prevent Deactivation” — directs users to a website that looks strikingly similar to an official Microsoft login page.

But it’s a fake.

“The scammers are trying to create panic,” said one cybersecurity analyst. “They want you to act quickly, without stopping to check whether the message is legitimate.”

Red flags to watch for

While the emails may look convincing at first glance, there are several warning signs:

Suspicious sender address: The display name may say “Microsoft Support,” but the actual email address often comes from a random string of characters or an unrelated domain.

Generic greetings: Instead of addressing the recipient by name, the message may begin with "Dear User" or "Dear Customer."

Urgent threats and deadlines: Legitimate companies rarely threaten immediate deletion within hours. High-pressure language is a classic phishing tactic.

Mismatched links: Hovering over the "Verify" button often reveals a web address that has nothing to do with microsoft.com, sometimes containing odd spellings or extra words.

Requests for sensitive information: Any request to confirm passwords, recovery phrases, or payment information via email is a major red flag.

What scammers want

The ultimate goal is to steal account credentials. Once scammers obtain a victim’s Microsoft username and password, they can:

Lock the user out of their own account

Access sensitive emails and stored documents

Reset passwords on other accounts tied to the email address

Launch additional scams using the compromised account

In some cases, attackers may also attempt to harvest credit card details under the guise of “billing verification.” Because many consumers use their Microsoft email accounts to manage banking, shopping, and social media logins, a single compromised account can open the door to widespread identity theft.

What consumers should do

Security experts recommend that recipients avoid clicking any links in unsolicited emails about account problems. Instead, they should go directly to Microsoft’s official website by typing the address into their browser and check for notifications there.

If you suspect you’ve entered your credentials on a phishing site, change your password immediately — not only for your Microsoft account but for any other accounts that use the same password. Enabling two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection.