Quishing scams surge as criminals target older adults

• “Quishing,” or QR-code phishing, is emerging as a fast-growing fraud tactic.

• Consumer advocates say older adults are among the most frequent targets.

• Experts urge skepticism of urgent messages and caution when scanning codes.

A new form of fraud known as “quishing”—short for QR-code phishing—is quickly becoming a favorite tool of scammers, and consumer advocates warn that older adults are among the most frequent targets.

Unlike traditional phishing schemes that rely on suspicious emails or text messages, quishing uses QR codes to lure victims to fake websites or malware downloads. The codes may appear on mailed notices, parking tickets, restaurant flyers, utility bills, or even fraudulent bank alerts. A simple scan with a smartphone can direct users to a website designed to harvest personal information or trigger malicious downloads.

“This tactic works because QR codes have become ordinary and expected,” said Maria Phillips, a digital-security analyst with the nonprofit CyberSafe Elders. “People assume they’re harmless, and scammers are exploiting that trust.”

Why seniors are being targeted

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to quishing scams for several reasons. Many are still adjusting to QR-code technology, which became widespread during the pandemic. At the same time, older adults are more likely to receive mailed notices about healthcare, government benefits, or financial accounts—prime opportunities for criminals to insert phony QR codes that appear legitimate.

In some cases, scammers place counterfeit QR-code stickers over real ones in public spaces. In others, they mail convincing letters urging recipients to “scan immediately” to avoid late fees, account suspension, or benefit loss.

Once a victim scans the code, they may be asked to enter login credentials, Social Security numbers, or credit card details—information that can be used for identity theft or direct financial fraud.

“Criminals know exactly which messages older adults are most likely to trust,” said Denise Carr, policy director at the National Consumer Protection Council. “The problem isn’t carelessness—it’s that the scams are designed to look routine.”

How seniors can protect themselves

Experts say the most effective defense against quishing is a mix of caution and independent verification.

Be skeptical of urgency. Scammers often pressure victims to act quickly. Legitimate companies rarely demand immediate action through a QR code.

Verify the source independently. Instead of scanning, users should type the organization’s official website into a browser or call a known, trusted phone number.

Avoid scanning unexpected codes. Particularly in mail, on flyers, or in public places—especially if the message involves money, accounts, or personal information.

As technology evolves, so do scams. Consumer advocates stress that quishing is not a sign of user error but a sophisticated tactic intentionally designed to blend into daily life. For seniors and their families, heightened awareness may be the strongest protection of all.