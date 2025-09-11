Beware of influencers bearing tall tales: the CFPB is not handing out money

• Social media influencers falsely claim CFPB will pay out victims of Zelle and Cash App scams

• Misinformation drives tens of thousands of dubious complaints to federal database

• Consumer advocates warn vulnerable communities are being exploited

Misusing a federal complaint tool

A new wave of social media influencers is pushing misinformation and dubious financial advice by exploiting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s complaint portal.

Two prominent figures, Daraine Delevante and Gilbert Graim Jr., have told followers that filing complaints with the CFPB would result in payments from Zelle and Cash App—claims that are not true, according to an investigation by ConsumerReports. Both men sell e-books, classes, and complaint templates while promoting this message to audiences numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

The CFPB has accused the payment apps of enabling fraud, but its complaint system is not a path to compensation. At least two of the agency’s enforcement actions against the companies have already been dropped.

Dubious claims and false hope

Delevante and Graim have built lucrative businesses selling complaint templates and “consumer law” advice, much of it misleading. One of Graim’s TikTok videos urging people to complain against Zelle—even if they had never lost money—went viral with more than 5 million views.

Delevante, who calls himself “The Credit Hero,” charges $77 for a downloadable complaint template and has even used AI-generated avatars in videos to make his claims. In July, he told followers they could get medical debt erased by filing a complaint, according to the ConsumerReports article by investigative reporter Derek Kravitz.

Experts at the nonprofit National Consumer Law Center examined their material and called it egregious “pseudo-legal advice.” They urged consumers misled by the pair to file complaints with the CFPB, the Federal Trade Commission, and state attorneys general.

Complaint surge overwhelms database

The scale of the misinformation campaign is reflected in the CFPB’s complaint data. In the first eight months of 2025, more than 61,000 complaints were filed against Zelle and Cash App—nearly 15 times the previous yearly average.

Many of the complaints use nearly identical language lifted from the influencers’ templates and videos. Yet CFPB data shows that only 15 customers have received refunds from the companies as a result of filing complaints. Nearly all others were denied.

Cash App said fewer than one in 10,000 transactions results in fraud, but acknowledged it has made “significant improvements” to detecting scams and acting on complaints. Zelle, meanwhile, says it requires partner banks to reimburse customers in confirmed fraud cases but has not disclosed how much money has actually been returned.

Exploiting the vulnerable

Consumer advocates say the misinformation disproportionately targets financially vulnerable communities, including Black Americans. “We need accurate information and financial literacy—not social media influencers selling snake oil,” said Chicago-based researcher Pepper Miller.

Both Delevante and Graim have faced scrutiny over their businesses, which are now inactive in Wyoming and Texas, respectively, for failing to meet tax requirements. FTC records also show multiple complaints from consumers who said Delevante’s products damaged their credit or left them out of pocket.

Weak enforcement fuels confusion

The controversy highlights how the CFPB’s weakened enforcement role has created space for misinformation to spread. The agency has been defunded and scaled back much of its oversight of payment apps. A new rule that would have expanded its authority over digital platforms was rolled back by Congress earlier this year.

Advocates warn the vacuum leaves consumers more exposed. “It may get worse before it gets better,” said Ruth Susswein of the nonprofit Consumer Action. “We have to be more skeptical online and push elected officials to deliver genuine protections.”

What consumers should do