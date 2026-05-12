Landscaping scams are on the rise — Here’s how homeowners can protect themselves

Watch for major red flags : Scammers often claim they have “leftover materials” and pressure you into making a same-day deal.

Never hand over large upfront payments: Experts recommend smaller payments instead of paying for most of the project before work begins.

Do your homework first: Read negative reviews, verify licensing and insurance, ask for references, and always insist on a written estimate.

A California homeowner says he lost thousands after hiring a landscaper who allegedly took a large deposit and never completed the work, according to a recent report from CBS 8 San Diego.

Unfortunately, consumer experts say cases like this are becoming far more common as spring and summer landscaping season ramps up nationwide.

The scams often follow a predictable pattern:

A contractor happens to be in the area with extra material.

They’re too busy to provide a proper estimate.

They promise fast work and low prices.

They often request a large upfront payment.

Work either never starts, drags on endlessly, or is left unfinished.

Legitimate contractors should always be willing to provide:

A written estimate

A basic contract

A breakdown of costs

A payment schedule

Watch out for 'leftover materials' scams

This was the crux of the CBS 8 report. A landscaping crew showed up at the homeowner’s residence offering to mulch his yard for $10 a bag, which was a significant discount.

The homeowner added that the landscaper claimed they couldn’t provide a written estimate because they were “too busy,” which is an obvious warning sign.

Once the work was completed, he was handed a $5,000 bill, the equivalent of 500 bags of mulch. The homeowner figured it was about a 50-bag job, so he knew he was being scammed.

He got the police involved but was told it was a civil matter and he needed to work it out with the landscaper. He ended up paying the scammer $2,500 to have him leave and avoid any future issues.

Be wary of anyone knocking on your door claiming:

They just finished work nearby.

They have leftover mulch, pavers, or asphalt.

They can offer a huge discount but for “today only.”

This high-pressure tactic is extremely common in contractor scams.

Legitimate landscapers rarely:

Demand same-day decisions

Pressure homeowners at the door

Offer steep discounts for immediate payment

A big red flag: Large upfront deposits

While deposits are normal for legitimate landscaping jobs, experts say homeowners should be cautious anytime a contractor demands a very large percentage upfront.

That’s especially true if they:

Pressure you to pay immediately

Only accept cash

Claim the “deal expires today"

Ask for payment before materials arrive

A safer approach is to make smaller payments that are tied to actual work completed.

For example:

Small deposit upfront

Payment after demolition

Payment after materials arrive

Final payment after completion

Pro tip: Paying with a credit card (if possible) can provide stronger fraud protections than cash, checks, or payment apps.

Fake reviews are making scams harder to spot

One reason these scams are spreading is because scammers now look far more believable online. A polished website and dozens of five-star reviews no longer guarantee a company is legitimate.

Before hiring anyone:

Read negative reviews first

Check how long the business has existed

Search the company name plus “complaints” or “scam”

Verify licensing and insurance directly

Ask for local references

Pro tip: Reverse-image search any landscaping photos on their website or social media pages. Some scammers will steal project images from legitimate companies.

The bottom line

Landscaping scams are growing because homeowners are spending heavily on outdoor projects while scammers know many people want quick (and cheap) fixes during spring and summer.

The good news is that most scams share the same warning signs like inability to provide an estimate, large deposits, and rushed decisions.

Taking an extra day to research a landscaper and insisting everything is put in writing could potentially save you thousands of dollars and a massive headache later.