A new scam is draining older consumers’ savings

The Phantom Hacker Scam has stolen over $1 billion since 2024, preying mostly on seniors’ retirement savings.

Scammers use a three-step playbook — fake tech support, phony bank checks, and government impersonations — to gain access and drain accounts.

Experts warn that AI is making scams more convincing, but awareness, family support, and quick action can help prevent or minimize losses.

Scammers aren’t just chasing quick cash anymore — they’re going after entire life savings.

The FBI is warning about a fast-growing threat called the Phantom Hacker Scam, which has already drained more than $1 billion from victims, many of them seniors, since 2024.

To get the ins and outs of these scams, and help older consumers prepare themselves against potential harm, ConsumerAffairs spoke with cybersecurity expert Nati Tal, head of research at Guardio.

“Scams are quickly evolving,” Tal said. “Scammers are harnessing the power of AI to create fake retail sites, fake government notices, and even fake sponsored ads that look just like legitimate ads.”

How it works

Tal breaks down how these scams typically occur:

“The scam usually begins with a phishing email or fake pop-up notification from a company like Google, Microsoft, or Apple,” she told ConsumerAffairs. “It tells the victim that their device has been infected or that their account was suspended. If the victim calls the phone number in the email or pop-up, the scammer gets them to grant remote access to their computer, collects the victim's banking information, and pressures them to take action.

“Once a victim calls the fake support scam phone, a well-designed and long-term ‘customer acquisition’ begins, gently making the victim more and more convinced and manipulated to give more data, access to the computer and bank, and so on. They web filter victims according to their age, profession, residence, and more financial info if they manage to capture it first - just to make sure the rest of the scam is worth the ‘trouble,’ making sure the revenue of this operation is optimized as much as possible.”

Know the red flags

Tal broke down the biggest red flags of the Phantom Hacker scams:

Pop-ups warning of a virus with a phone number to call

Urgent requests to move money to a “safe account”

Pressure to act immediately or keep the situation secret

Requests for remote access to your device

Communications claiming to be from multiple “authorities” (bank + government + tech company)

If you see urgency, secrecy, and money movement in the same sentence - it’s almost always a scam.

Steering clear of these scams

Despite the sophistication of these scams, there are ways for consumers to protect themselves, their data, and their money.

“Awareness is one of the best protections,” Tal said. “If people are aware of these scams, they're less likely to fall for them. Families should normalize discussing fraud attempts, sharing stories, and reminding each other that it’s important to pause and verify before acting.”

Are you the subject of one of these scams?

If you find yourself on the receiving end of one of these scams, Tal recommends the following:

Stop contact with the scammer immediately.

Contact your bank to freeze or flag suspicious activity.

Run a full security scan on your device and remove any remote access software installed

Change passwords and turn on 2FA on all affected accounts.

“The faster someone reacts, the more likely they can limit the damage,” he said.