PPE seller to surrender assets over unfulfilled orders

Florida man must turn over bank and retirement funds for consumer refunds

FTC says he falsely promised fast delivery of N95 masks and other PPE

Court settlement resolves agency’s post-judgment collection efforts

Frank Romero, operator of Trend Deploy, will be required to hand over the remaining funds in his bank and retirement accounts under a settlement the Federal Trade Commission has asked a court to approve. The deal follows Romero’s failure to comply with a 2023 court judgment that ordered him to repay consumers he misled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FTC’s original June 2021 complaint accused Romero of advertising the quick availability of personal protective equipment—including N95 masks—despite having no basis to make such claims. The agency said Romero frequently failed to deliver products on time, if at all; sent lower-quality goods than promised; ignored required notifications of delays; and denied refunds required under the Mail Order Rule.

In May 2023, a court found Romero in violation of the Mail Order Rule, the FTC Act, and the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act, issuing a permanent injunction and ordering a monetary judgment to fund consumer refunds.

Post-judgment enforcement

When Romero failed to pay, the FTC pursued additional enforcement steps—securing writs of garnishment, freezing assets, and seeking to unwind property transfers. The newly proposed court order would require Romero to:

Make a cash payment to the FTC

Surrender funds from five accounts

Relinquish all rights to those assets

Cooperate fully in transferring the money to the agency

The recovered funds will be used to issue refunds to consumers harmed by the PPE scheme. Romero remains bound by the earlier injunction against similar conduct.

How to spot and avoid similar scams

The Trend Deploy case highlights a pattern of deceptive sales practices that can surface in times of high consumer demand—whether during a public health crisis, a natural disaster, or a seasonal buying surge. Here are key red flags to watch for:

1. Too-Good-to-Be-True Availability

If a product is in short supply elsewhere, but a seller claims to have ample stock and offers “guaranteed” fast shipping, be skeptical. Scammers often exploit shortages to lure buyers with promises they can’t keep.

2. Vague or Missing Contact Information

Legitimate businesses provide clear ways to reach customer service, including a physical address and working phone number. If you can only reach a seller via email or web form, that’s a red flag.

3. No Order Updates or Delay Notices

Under the FTC’s Mail Order Rule, sellers must notify customers of shipping delays and offer the option to cancel for a full refund. Silence from a seller after purchase can signal trouble.

4. Refusal to Offer Refunds

If a seller resists refund requests or tries to substitute a lower-quality product without your consent, that’s a sign you may be dealing with a dishonest operator.

5. Low-Quality or Counterfeit Goods

Inspect deliveries promptly. If an item appears inferior to what was advertised—especially safety products like PPE—stop using it and report the seller.

Steps to protect yourself

Research the seller : Search online for reviews, complaints, and scam alerts before buying.

Use secure payment methods : Credit cards offer more fraud protection than wire transfers, cash apps, or debit cards.

Keep documentation : Save all receipts, order confirmations, and correspondence in case you need to file a dispute.

Report suspicious activity: The FTC encourages consumers to report scams at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Staying alert to these warning signs can help you avoid becoming the next victim of a deceptive sales scheme.