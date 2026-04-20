The gas pump scam that can drain your card in minutes

Scammers distract drivers at the pump to keep transactions open, then offer the next customer a cash discount, while the charge goes to your card.

The scam is easy to miss because it happens quickly, often when you’re in a rush, and victims typically don’t spot the extra charges until days later.

Protect yourself by ending the transaction, returning the nozzle yourself, grabbing a receipt, and avoiding anyone who insists on “helping” at the pump.

There’s a growing scam happening at gas stations right now that can easily catch drivers off guard — especially those in a hurry to get back on the road.

It’s called a “pump-switching” scam, and it works because it’s quick, subtle, and easy to miss in the moment.

Here’s how it typically plays out

While you’re pumping gas, a stranger approaches and offers to help, they may even look like they work for the station.

It might come off like a friendly gesture, but the goal is to get control of the nozzle, and more importantly, keep your transaction open without you noticing.

Whether you accept the help or not, the scammer may try to grab the nozzle or distract you just long enough to interfere. If the pump isn’t properly reset when you leave, your card stays active.

From there, the scammer moves to the next driver, offering to fill their tank for a sizable cash discount. While that person thinks they’re getting a deal, the charges are actually going to your card.

They’ll keep going until the pump shuts off or your card hits its limit.

Why so many people miss it

What makes this scam effective is the timing of it all.

Most people are in a rush when they stop for gas. You’re thinking about getting back on the road and not double-checking whether the transaction is fully closed out.

Victims often don’t notice anything is wrong until they review their statement days later. By then, the damage is done, and the scammer is long gone.

In some reported cases, a routine $25–$30 fill-up has turned into charges of $150 or more.

Police also warn that scammers can be aggressive, especially if confronted. That adds another layer of pressure to unsuspecting drivers, making it easier for them to pull off.

Why it’s getting worse right now

This type of scam tends to spike when gas prices go up.

When fuel is more expensive, every gallon charged to your card adds up faster. That means scammers can rack up higher totals in less time, making the scheme more profitable.

Law enforcement has also noted that these incidents aren’t limited to one region. They’ve been reported across multiple states over the years, especially during periods of rising prices.

Smart ways to protect yourself

The good news is that this scam is easy to avoid if you know what to look for.

Here are a few simple steps that can make a big difference:

Always return the nozzle yourself and make sure it’s securely placed back in the pump.

Double-check that the transaction has ended before you leave.

Grab the receipt, even if you don’t plan to keep it. It simply confirms that the transaction is closed.

Use mobile payment options when possible. This can add an extra layer of security.

If someone approaches you and won’t take no for an answer, don’t engage. Instead, get back in your car, lock the doors, and move on to the next station if you haven’t started pumping yet.

What to do if it happens to you

If you notice any suspicious charges on your statement, be sure to act quickly.

Contact your bank or credit card company right away. In many cases, fraudulent charges can be reversed if you report them promptly.

The sooner you flag it, the better your chances of limiting the damage.