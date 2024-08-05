Google has uncovered new tricks scammers are using to steal your money

Could we interest you in some more spam texts? No? Well, then, pay attention because Google has uncovered a new trick scammers are using to try to steal money through text messages.

The scammers are using a special device that acts kind of like a cell phone tower, tricking your phone into connecting to it instead of your normal network, like AT&T or Verizon. And the moment you’re connected to that fake cell tower, the scammers start firing off fake messages pretending to be your bank or someone else you trust.

Typically, these messages contain urgent requests for personal information – “We need to confirm your password” – or links that, if clicked, will download and install dangerous software on your phone or lead you to phishing websites where they’ll steal even more of your personal data.

SMS Blasters are sold on the internet and do not require deep technical expertise. They are simple to set up and ready to operate, and users can easily configure them to imitate a particular carrier or network using a mobile app.

And they’re pretty effective. One of the companies pushing SMS blasters says 98% of SMS blast messages are opened and read by a business’s targeted audience.

How to save yourself from being done in by an SMS blaster

In a new advisory, Google techs say that the best way to protect yourself is to disable the older 2G network on your phone. Most phones made after 2021 can do this, and it effectively blocks this type of attack. Here’s a YouTube video that explains the how-to:

By the way, Google says that if you can't disable 2G, then check to see if you have the latest Android update installed, because newer versions have additional security measures in place.

Extra layers of precaution

Besides disabling 2G, you should continue to be vigilant any time a text message comes in with a link and even more cautious if the sender pretends to be a big brand, your bank, or credit card company. Google offers tools like Safe Browsing and Google Play Protect that can help you identify and block suspicious websites and apps.

Remember, your security is important – to you and to Google. “Android is committed to providing users with a safe and secure mobile experience. We are constantly working to improve our security features and protect users from phishing, fraud, and other threats,” its fraud team said.