Look out for the $1,400 stimulus check scam

The Internal Revenue Service has cautioned taxpayers about a new phishing scam designed to steal personal information by falsely promising a $1,400 stimulus check. Scammers are impersonating the IRS, sending messages that appear official but are part of a broader scheme to extract sensitive data from unsuspecting people.

The fraudulent messages claim that recipients are eligible for a $1,400 Economic Impact Payment and urge them to provide personal information to receive the funds. These messages often include a fake link resembling an official IRS website, which, when clicked, can lead to malware or forms requesting financial details.

The IRS has stressed that it does not contact taxpayers via text, email, or social media, nor does it request information through these channels.

The legitimate IRS process involves automatic payments to eligible taxpayers who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. These payments will be sent automatically by late January 2025, with no action required from the taxpayers. Eligible individuals will also receive a confirmation letter from the IRS. This process is only applicable to those who filed a 2021 tax return but did not claim the credit they were entitled to.

How it works

Victims receive a text message purporting to be from the IRS, claiming eligibility for a $1,400 payment. The message instructs recipients to provide personal information, promising the funds will be deposited or mailed within one to two business days. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has reported instances of this scam through their Scam Tracker.

To stay safe:

Verify communications: Authentic IRS communications are sent via postal mail, not through text or email.

Avoid clicking links: Do not click on links in unsolicited messages. Instead, visit IRS.gov directly for accurate information.

Be wary of urgency: Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to prompt quick action. Always take time to verify claims independently.

Report scams: Forward suspicious messages to phishing@irs.gov.

The IRS and consumer protection agencies urge taxpayers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communications to prevent falling victim to these scams.