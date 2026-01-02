When ‘New Year, New You’ attracts the wrong attention

As interest in GLP-1s and wellness tech like the Oura Ring surges in the new year, fraudsters are using fake ads and lookalike websites to exploit consumers’ motivation to get healthy.

Many of these schemes use AI-generated ads, stolen doctor identities, and websites that closely mimic trusted brands and medical organizations.

Experts warn that consumers should double-check URLs, avoid ads making urgent or celebrity-backed health claims, and only purchase prescriptions and wellness products through official or authorized channels.

Every January, millions of Americans plan to hit reset. We promise ourselves we’ll eat better, lose weight, sleep more, and finally invest in our health.

This surge in motivation has created a booming market for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, supplements, and sleek health tech like the Oura Ring.

Unfortunately, it’s also created the perfect opportunity for scammers. As consumers search for quick fixes and trusted products, fraudsters are flooding the internet with convincing fakes designed to look legitimate at first glance.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with BrandShield CEO and founder Yoav Keren, who explained that the same scam networks that pushed counterfeit GLP-1 drugs earlier this year — complete with fake doctors, AI-generated ads, and polished websites — are now expanding into the broader wellness space.

BrandShield’s latest investigation uncovered more than 10,000 suspicious domain registrations impersonating the Oura Ring in just a few months, with hundreds more appearing as the new year approached. It’s a reminder that when it comes to “New Year, New You,” not everything promising better health is what it seems — and knowing what to watch for can save consumers from wasting money, risking their health, or both.

Understanding how the scams work

Keren broke down exactly how these scams operate.

“Our investigation uncovered a multi-layered scam operation that follows a consistent playbook,” he said. “It typically starts with a professional-looking social media ad (often on Facebook) that appears to come from a legitimate health care provider or medical organization. These ads frequently use AI-generated images, stolen headshots from real doctors, and real medical credentials to build credibility.

“When someone clicks the ad, it leads users to social media profiles impersonating real doctors or respected organizations like the American Diabetes Association or Mayo Clinic. From there, consumers are redirected to scam websites filled with fake endorsements, fabricated compliance seals, and AI-generated ‘before-and-after’ images.”

Keren explained that most of these scams don’t sell counterfeit versions of real GLP-1s. Instead, they promote entirely fictitious brands that claim to offer GLP-1 “alternatives.”

Similarly, scammers have followed a playbook for Oura Ring-related scams. Keren explained that scammers create fake websites that are designed to look nearly identical to legitimate brand websites, often using slight spelling variations, cloned product pages, and checkout flows that appear authentic.

“Behind the scenes, these sites are frequently tied to the same shell companies, reused email formats, and virtual office addresses, allowing scammers to rapidly shut down and relaunch storefronts to avoid enforcement,” he said.

Avoiding scammers

If you’re looking to get – or stay – healthy in the new year, Keren shared some of the best ways to ensure that anything you buy – or click on – is legitimate.

“Consumers should verify that they are purchasing through the official brand's website or authorized retailers,” Keren said. “For GLP-1 drugs, patients need a prescription, so legitimate access should always involve licensed health care providers and regulated pharmacies.

“It’s also important to carefully check website URLs for small spelling changes, confirm that ads link directly to official brand domains, and avoid clicking through ads that rely heavily on celebrity doctors or urgent medical claims.”

Vigilance is key

As fake websites and ads look more and more real, vigilance is key to ensuring the information you’re accessing is coming from a real, legitimate source.

“These scams are not just about financial fraud,” Keren said. “Especially when health products are involved, the risks extend to consumer safety and well-being.

“As AI tools make it easier to create convincing fake ads and websites, consumers and brands alike will need to be more vigilant. Awareness and verification are becoming just as important as enforcement.”